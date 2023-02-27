'Godspell" opens next at The Plalyers

"Godspell" opens March 9 at the Players in The Crossings, Sarasota.

SARASOTA — The Players Centre closes its 93rd mainstage season this March with Stephen Schwartz’s popular rock musical "Godspell" at its theater space in The Crossings at Siesta Key (3501 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239).

Running March 9 through 19, "Godspell" was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz ("Wicked," "Pippin," "Children of Eden").

