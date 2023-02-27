SARASOTA — The Players Centre closes its 93rd mainstage season this March with Stephen Schwartz’s popular rock musical "Godspell" at its theater space in The Crossings at Siesta Key (3501 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239).
Running March 9 through 19, "Godspell" was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz ("Wicked," "Pippin," "Children of Eden").
Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," "Godspel" features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."
Synopsis: A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing.
An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage.
Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
Performances will be March 9-11 and 14-18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 and 18-19 at 2 p.m
The Players is currently performing in The Crossing, at 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 200 in Sarasota.
Park and enter the mall by Connors Steak & Seafood.
