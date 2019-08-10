By From AMANDA HEISEY
The Players Centre
The Center Stage Capital Campaign of The Players Centre for the Performing Arts has announced that Joseph F. Kaminsky accepted appointment as the campaign treasurer position.
“We are so fortunate to have such a skilled professional serving as treasurer,” said Campaign Co-Chair John Holz. “A campaign of this complexity needs the type of experience Joe has.”
In addition to serving as a trustee on The Players Centre for Performing Arts Board of Trustees, Kaminsky is a certified public accountant, having worked as a senior IRS agent for the U.S. Treasury in Washington, D.C.
Kaminsky also was a senior manager at KPMF Peat Marwick in New York; Americas regional head of tax at ING Bank in New York; global head of tax at ING Investment Bank in London; senior tax adviser at ING Bank in Amsterdam; and managing director of KAM Capital LLC.
Since 2016, Kaminsky has served as treasurer of The Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club. He and his wife, Gloria, have two grown children and have resided in Lakewood Ranch since 2004.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is raising $50 million to establish a state-of-the-art performing arts center in Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch. The project includes a cabaret, a black-box theater, a 500-seat main theater, an outdoor event plaza and parking.
In June 2017, the Muriel O’Neil Fund for the Performing Arts at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County contributed $1 million toward planning and design.
“Joe is an integral addition to our campaign leadership team,” said The Players Centre board chair, Donna DeFant.
The Players Centre performances continue at its present location, 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, through the end of the 2019-20 mainstage season.
For tickets, call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit: ThePlayers.org.
