Sarasota — The Players Centre for Performing Arts opens its 93rd season with a celebration of Stephen Sondheim, the late musical theater genius who gave us “Into the Woods,” “Company” and “Sweeney Todd.”
“Side by Side by Sondheim” runs Sept. 8 to 18 at Studio 1130.
Featuring music from “Company,” “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “Anyone Can Whistle,” not to mention the classics written with musical theater giants Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and Richard Rodgers, this dazzling array of some of Sondheim’s best-known songs demonstrates his masterful craft and astounding creativity.
Presented in the round, this production is the first to showcase the new audience configuration. The Players is thrilled to provide a unique audience experience to the Sarasota community.
Be ready to laugh, cry and fall in love with lyrics that are heart-breakingly true and music that captures the soaring emotions of a modern generation with “Side by Side by Sondheim.”
Simple and unpretentious, this Tony Award-winning musical is a perfect introduction to the work of this contemporary master and a must for die-hard fans.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 to 10 and 13 to 17 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and 17.
Studio 1130 is at the Crossing at Siesta Key, 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Patrons are asked to park and enter the mall by Connors Steak and Seafood.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $13 per student.
The production team includes director Brandon Wardell; stage manager Diane Cepeda; music director Rebecca Heintz; lighting designer Ethan Vail; interim artistic director Scott Keys; production manager and technical director Brian Finnerty; technical director and set designer Justice Wickstrom; props master Matt Neier; audio visual engineer Paul Mathias; and costumer Georgina Willmott.
The cast includes Eve Caballero, Chris Caswell, Kathryn Parks, Scott Keys, Genesis Perez-Padilla, Gary Kurnov and Jennifer Baker.
The Players Studio, the education and outreach department for The Players Centre for Performing Arts, promotes inclusive learning and upholds the ideals of equality and diversity, while providing a safe environment for students of all ages and abilities to explore their creative side, strengthen life and social skills, and use different movement, fitness, voice and dramatic disciplines to embrace mental, physical and emotional health through the arts.
For more information, call 941-365-2494 or visit ThePlayers.org Box Office.
