Side by Side by Sondheim opens Players' 93rd season

The cast of “Side by Side by Sondheim,” the season opener for The Players’ 93rd season in Sarasota.

Sarasota — The Players Centre for Performing Arts opens its 93rd season with a celebration of Stephen Sondheim, the late musical theater genius who gave us “Into the Woods,” “Company” and “Sweeney Todd.”

“Side by Side by Sondheim” runs Sept. 8 to 18 at Studio 1130.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments