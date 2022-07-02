SARASOTA – The Players Centre for Performing Arts announce the finalists for this year’s New Play Fest, July 5 through 8.
Four plays written, directed and performed in readers-style theater by Sarasota locals will take the stage at The Players Studio, 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, in Sarasota.
Be the first to experience a never-before-seen play and support local arts and those creating it.
These playwrights have earned the opportunity to have their work read and critiqued by area professionals. Each reading will conclude with a question-and-answer session for the audience to participate in to help the playwright improve their work.
Listed below are the four competing shows:
Tuesday July 5 at 7:30 p.m. “Of the Lake” by Connie Schindewolf, directed by Jalex Scott.
In this drama, a man and wife grieve the loss of their daughter who drowned when she was only 3. It’s been 20 years, but they still wait for her every night at 6 p.m.
Wednesday July 6 at 7:30 p.m. “Gin Rickey” by Derek Brookins, directed by Elliott Raines.
A 1940’s psychological drama following detective Jimmy Harding, who returns to the police force after failing to solve the mystery of his missing wife.
On his first day back, he discovers clues to crack the case, but do they add up? Fantasy and reality intertwine in this seedy noir thriller.
Thursday July 7 at 7:30 p.m. “Lateral Moves” by CeCe Dwyer, directed by Blake Walton.
A seductive romantic comedy where artful gamesmanship comes into play as an engaged millennial couple find their respective unattached boomer parents have the upper hand.
Friday July 8 at 7:30 p.m. “When Lightning Strikes” by Laurie Stoner, directed by India Marie Paul.
A magical realism drama about a suicidal artist blinded by a lightning strike, whose fraught relationship with the fallen angel who becomes her eyes and hands so she can paint again, regains her will to live a meaningful life.
Tickets are $10 per show, $24 for three shows and $28 for a four-pack. Seating is first come, first served.
