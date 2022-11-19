SARASOTA - The art museum at The Ringling was begun with a collection of pre-1800 neoclassic art.
Today, the site includes Asian art in an addition to the art museum, contemporary glass, the former Ringling home, circus museum and Tibbals Learning Center.
There are two dining venues on the property, the Historic Asolo Theater, gift shop, Mable’s Rose Garden, giant banyan trees and assorted sculptures at various places on the grounds.
But decades of disregard led it to deplorable shape - so much so that Ca d’Zan became an ideal site to use for the film, “Great Expectations,” starring Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Then there was a desire to refurbish it.
A reflecting pool honors the retirement of Ron McCarty, a Ca d’Zan curator of 38 years who oversaw its contents through a restoration of the house.
The climate undermined everything from wallpaper to the exterior stucco and the basement, which was found with bay saltwater on its floor; a wall was in danger of collapse from the water pressure.
The three-year restoration took six years, McCarty said when the house was opened to the public in 2007.
During the renovation, McCarty preserved the contents of the home. From John Ringling’s Hermes ties from Paris; to silver and china displayed in cabinets; to the two needlepoint-covered armchairs in the great room, the house was restored to like-new condition.
The needlework chairs were one of the lengthiest projects, restored by carefully selected stitchers - members of the Embroiderers Guild of America. They worked from charts from the original chairs installed in 1926.
In the tap room, liquor bottles date from 1936 - the year of John Ringling's death.
McCarty said that even the mail delivered on the day of John’s death still remains in the house - that attention to detail during the building’s renovation is a key reason that this mansion stands alone among restored mansions in the U.S.
McCarty watched every detail of its restoration, even changing some of the lightbulbs himself so none would not fall from a chandelier and damage a table beneath.
The art museum has undergone the most changes since those days. The collection has been expanded with the addition of contemporary works, an extensive collection of Asian art and a building in which to display it.
There also was the restoration of the Historic Asolo Theater and installation in the new visitors center and the addition of a museum for art glass adjacent to the visitor center and entrance to the complex.
Mable Ringling’s rose garden was created in 1913 - 13 years before the mansion was completed.
Additions to the art collection made within the past 10 years are being featured at the art museum. Selected to showcase the diversity of current collecting efforts by curators, the works represent fewer than 1 percent of new acquisitions during the decade.
According to a release from the museum, the featured works include a “rare Dutch roemer (drinking vessel) from 1678; contemporary photography by such international artists as Endia Beal, Wang Qingsong, Doug and Mike Starn, and Rania Matar; paintings by Joshua Reynolds, Mickalene Thomas, Jon Schueler, and Gajin Fujita; and sculptures by Zhan Wang, Vanessa German, and Bryan Hunt, to name only a few of the 84 artists represented.
“A Decade of Collecting presents a unique snapshot of how The Ringling’s collection continues to evolve, allowing us to tell new stories of the past, present, and future,” a Ringling statement said.
New acquisitions represent donations by individuals as well as purchases by curatorial staff, supported by donations from area foundations, museum endowment and by Sarasota County Tourist Tax revenues.
Some areas of the grounds remain closed as clean-up from Hurricane Ian continues. The second floor of the Tibbals Learning Center is closed for reinstallation of displays.
The Ringling is at 5401 Bay Shore Road in Sarasota. Park in the lot at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail.
For opening hours and prices, call 941-359-5700 or visit ringling.org.
