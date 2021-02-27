When John Ringling died on Dec. 2, 1936, he left his estate to the state of Florida.
As that didn’t set well with some family members, the estate was in litigation for about 10 years.
In the end, residents of Florida were the big winners, for today we have that 60-acre site with the beautifully restored home of the Ringlings, the Ca d’Zan mansion, the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the Circus Museum, The Tibbals Learning Center, a stunning museum of Asian art and the grounds that contain specimen banyan trees, Mable’s Rose Garden and countless other plants plus, at the art museum, copies of some of the most famous sculptures in the world and, within the museum, one of the world’s finest collections of impressionistic art.
Also on the grounds of the estate are several other sculptures including a collection of dwarfs in their own special garden just south of the museum’s visitor center and, if you can find it, a small sculpture that has been just about enveloped by the banyan tree growing next to it.
Banyans put out roots from their branches which enable them to spread out over vast areas.
In the case of this tree, which is along the former drive leading to the mansion from the entry gate and visitor center, the aerial roots from a branch above this sculpture dropped down around the sculpture, gradually enveloping.
A tiny bit might still be visible to a really good detective — or not.
But there is still plenty to see on the grounds of one of this country’s most spectacular mansions, not to mention one of the only such mansions in which, virtually everything one sees in the mansion was there the day John Ringling died on — Dec. 2, 1936.
Because of all that litigation, by the time the state won, nothing had been removed from the house and everything was preserved by the first director and ensuing curators, including Ron McCarty who supervised what became a six-year restoration of the house.
The house was closed in 1996 for three years but the finding of asbestos and its subsequent careful removal caused the house to remain closed for an additional three years.
Despite donations of time and money, the cost of the restoration was $15 million, which is about 10 times the home’s initial cost at completion in 1927.
And that did not include restoration of the back terrace and its rare marble, which was not completed until about 2018. It took time to find the matching marble and then find the money for its installation. McCarty also supervised that.
While the interior of the house can be seen only at an extra cost, the art museum is free to Florida residents each Monday. The grounds are free to all visitors seven days a week from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on certain holidays.
While the pandemic continues, those grounds are not just a safe destination but also incredibly beautiful. From the giant and spreading banyan trees to manicured lawn area and all manner of plants in between as well as Mable Ringling’s famous and prize-winning rose garden, the grounds are stunning.
One can walk around Ca d’Zan and see its multi-colored glass window panes in hues of pink and green and blue, and also see the workmanship involved in the restoration of the marble terrace on the west side of the mansion. The restoration also included the Ringling’s boat dock.
To the south of the mansion is a recently created area often used for public and private catered functions along the bay. To the north of the house are the graves of John and his beloved wife, Mable, and his sister, Ida.
The giant banyans these days hide Mable’s rose garden from view of anyone standing in front of the mansion but that makes it all the more special when one finds it.
According to a release from The Ringling, “The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art invites everyone to visit our grounds and gardens, while enjoying social distancing in the gorgeous outdoors! The Ringling’s 66-acre bayfront grounds are certified as a Level II Arboretum and include Mable’s Rose Garden, the Secret Garden, the Dwarf, Garden and the Millennium Tree Trail.”
Ringling docents provide guided walking tours of the gardens Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through April.
Wear comfortable shoes, a hat, sunscreen and bring a bottle of water for enjoying the view of more than 2,350 trees on the property — native to exotic. Mask and social distancing are required and tours are limited to just 10 people per guide.
The tours last about 90 minutes during which you will walk about 1 mile. Tours schedules are subject to the weather. Reservations may be made up to 30 days in advance. Go to: ringling.org/events/bayfront-gardens-tour-4. The cost is $15 per person and $10 for members.
Ringling ground and garden gurus have been busy preparing for visitors as well as for photo shoots and weddings. Brides book weddings up to four years in advance. In the past month they have installed new top soil, planted 255 rose bushes and eight Christmas palms, added fresh mulch and upgraded the irrigation system. The existing roses are being pruned back and in about a month, will be ready to bloom along with the newly planted roses.
To learn more as you plan your visit go to: ringling.org/hours-and-admission.
If you go on a Monday and happen to be a resident, admission to the art museum is free. Park in the lot at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts at 5555 North Tamiami Trail (home of Asolo Rep.). Cross the street to 5701 Bay Shore to enter the museum’s visitor center which contains a restaurant should you be there at meal time.
A place of exploration, discovery and respite, The Ringling’s campus in Sarasota, Florida — which includes the Museum of Art, the Circus Museum, an historic mansion, an 18th-century theater and bayfront gardens — is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
As the State Art Museum of Florida and part of Florida State University, The Ringling fulfills an important educational mission. The Ringling offers formal and informal programs of study serving as a major resource for students, scholars, and lifelong learners of every age within the region, across the country and around the world both in person and virtually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.