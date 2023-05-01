Images of Dance

A scene from the spring recital "Images of Dance" showcasing dancers of Sarasota Ballet's studio company and students of the students of The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory at the Sarasota Opera House.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA – The Sarasota Ballet is bringing back "Images of Dance" — a special one-off performance featuring new choreography and extracts from beloved classical works.

Showcasing the future of The Sarasota Ballet, dancers of The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company join students of The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory at the Sarasota Opera House.

   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments