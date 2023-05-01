SARASOTA – The Sarasota Ballet is bringing back "Images of Dance" — a special one-off performance featuring new choreography and extracts from beloved classical works.
Showcasing the future of The Sarasota Ballet, dancers of The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company join students of The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory at the Sarasota Opera House.
The performance is a collaboration of the ballet with several of Sarasota's prominent arts organizations: Sarasota Music Conservatory, the Sarasota Youth Opera, and Key Chorale, who will provide live music for the performance.
Images of Dance offers a unique opportunity to bring together young artists from different genres and allows audience members to be introduced to some of the best of what Sarasota’s arts community has to offer.
“It’s really remarkable to see all these wonderful organizations come together every year to celebrate the talented youth in Sarasota,” said Education Director Christopher Hird. “Images of Dance offers something for everyone, and it’s not often you can experience the range of performers like this all under one roof.”
Images of Dance originated as a year-end showcase for The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and students of the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory. Shortly after Hird’s tenure began at the Ballet, he sought a way to add live music to the performance.
To his surprise, there were several talented ensembles in Sarasota, many based around youth and student musicians. They paired perfectly with the young dancers.
“This has grown beyond what my first intentions were and truly benefits the Sarasota Community as a whole,” Hird said. “One of my favorite parts of this collaboration is when we bring our dancers and the musicians together for the first time. It’s so inspiring to see them learn from one another and discover how everyone is so invested in striving for excellence in this performance.”
Showcasing the versatility required of young dancers today, Images of Dance will feature the Grand Pas from Paquita, Sing wearing the Sky by Gemma Bond to live music by Key Chorale, along with a brand new work choreographed by Company dancer Luis Gonzalez with music by the Sarasota Music Conservatory.
This performance of Images of Dance is possible through a gift by Richard March, a longtime Ballet supporter and previous board member and president of the Friends of the Sarasota Ballet.
Ticket information - Performances at Sarasota Opera House
May 2, 7:30 p.m. - Grand Pas from Paquita after Marius Petipa, Sing Wearing the Sky by Gemma Bond - to live music by Key Chorale. New Work by Company dancer Luis Gonzalez - to live music from the Sarasota Music Conservatory.
New Work by faculty member Addul Manzano - to live music from the Sarasota Youth Opera. New Work by faculty member Risa Kaplowitz
Individual tickets, starting at $30, are on sale now at SarasotaBallet.org or by calling 941-359-0099.
Also Coming in May from The Sarasota Ballet . . .
MAY 20 - 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Students from The Sarasota Ballet School and Dance - The Next Generation explore The Carnival of the Animals, featuring students of all ages and unique choreography. Riverview High School Performing Arts Center
Individual tickets for The Carnival of the Animals, starting at $20, are on sale now at SarasotaBallet.org or by calling 941-359-0099.
