Here is a synopsis of the upcoming Sarasota Jazz Festival that will run March 3-9 at the following venues in Sarasota: Hyatt Regency Hotel, 1000 Blvd. of the Arts; Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail; Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Lane; Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave.
Mainstage concerts have been the core of the Sarasota Jazz Festival since its inception in 1980. The 39th festival presents four concerts on its mainstage focusing on “Generations of Jazz.” Acclaimed reedman Ken Peplowski – “arguably the greatest living jazz clarinetist” (BBC2) – returns as music director for the traditional concerts that are the core of each festival.
He said: “We’ll present a celebration of jazz that crosses over generations of musicians, each bringing a unique perspective to this great music. During Festival Week we’ll hear great reed players, trumpet players, pianists, and vocalists – a blending of seasoned pros and up-and-coming talent. They’ll perform singly and in one-of-a-kind pairings.”
Mainstage performers: The long-established musicians – award-winners all – include three pianists: revered NEA Jazz Master Dick Hyman, Bill Charlap and Shelly Berg; Ellington alum and bassist John Lamb; “rock-solid” saxophonist Houston Person, and more.
“Jazz fans won’t want to miss any of these shows,” Peplowski said. “There’ll be lots of fun, surprises and some mind-blowing music. I’ll interview these generations of great musicians during the shows, asking them about their influences, who they look up to in the music world, etc.”
Other ongoing events include concerts by acclaimed jazz musicians and rising stars, four on the mainstage. Jazz in the Park will have three bands in a free outdoor concert. Jazz Goes to the Movies will be a live music introduction to classic jazz film ’Round Midnight. Jazz Pub Crawl by Trolley will feature 10 bands in 10 venues.
Finally, the 32nd annual presentation of the Jazz Club’s highest honor – Satchmo Award – will be held.
New events include four themed stages where bands play four styles of jazz concurrently: blues, classic, contemporary, and Latin jazz. There will be a theatrical event, a workshop production of “Lil & Louis,” a new play about jazz pioneers Lil Hardin Armstrong and her famous husband Louis.
Admission to Sarasota Jazz Festival events ranges from free to a peak of $55 for single tickets, with discounts for Jazz Club members and buyers of combination tickets. Packages including hotel and other VIP packages that provide admission to private musician meet-and-greets and preferred seating at some events. Free parking is provided by the Hyatt.
Buy tickets and get more details at: sarasotajazzfestsatival.org; jazzclubsarasota.org; by email at admin@jazz clubsarasota.com, and by phone at 941-366-1552.
