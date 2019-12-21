ST. PETERSBURG — Going strong since the 1980s, “1964” The Tribute has earned a reputation as the most astonishingly accurate — in both sound and appearance — Fab Four tribute band.
The group will perform at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater on Friday, April 3, at 8 p.m.
Tickets range from $43.50 to $53.50 and went on sale Friday, Dec. 20. Tickets can be purchased online at themahaffey.com, by phone at 727-300-2000, or at the Mahaffey Theater Box Office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or at least 90 minutes prior to any ticketed event.
Back in 1964, a historical moment happened when Ed Sullivan brought The Beatles to his “Really Big Show” in New York City. Though all the phases of their incredible career were ground breaking, these early concert days are certainly what created the “Mania” around the group. It was the U.S. debut of The Beatles, introduced as “Great Britain’s cultural gift to America,“ who went on to become one of the biggest and most influential music groups in history.
Presenting songs released prior to the Sgt. Pepper era, “1964” The Tribute remarkably recreates an early ‘60s live Beatles concert, with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter. Performing the hits are Mark Benson as John Lennon, Mac Ruffing as Paul McCartney, Tom Work as George Harrison and Bobby Potter as Ringo Starr. The incredible cast takes fans back to an iconic era performing rock classics such as “She Loves You,” “Eight Days a Week,” “All My Loving,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “From Me To You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and many more.
The Mahaffey Theater, under the management of Big3 Entertainment, is one of Tampa Bay’s top-rated performing arts venues.
Home to the Florida Orchestra, the world class Mahaffey Theater hosts top-quality national and international artists and performances — pop, rock, comedy, theater, dance, classical and interactive engagements and exhibitions.
Located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, the 2,031-seat cultural jewel boasts spectacular waterfront views and is located only minutes away from white sandy beaches and world-renowned museums.
