As reported in the Gondolier on Oct. 14, 2020, the Venice City Council approved an application to demolish the 1920s-era residence at 233 Pensacola Road.
The reason for the demolition ostensibly was the condition of the house and a lack of protections for it in city ordinances. But the process that led to its approval reveals significant gaps in Venice’s ability to oversee the historic gem that is the John Nolen Plan Historic District. And that matters to every citizen of Venice.
Here's how it played out in this case:
The owners want to replace the 1920s house with a much larger 2020s version.
First, the Planning Commission granted them variances from setback and lot coverage restrictions, but without looking at a final design, and ignoring the demolition of the existing structure as beyond its scope of review.
Six months later, the Architectural Review Board (“ARB”) approved demolition of the 1920s home based on estimated repair costs provided only by the developer, and before examining the structure that would replace it under a completely separate application.
Then weeks later, ARB approved a new structure on the lot that requires use of city park property for vehicles to access the new garage. The ARB members recognized that impact, but figured it wasn’t their job to review City park usage.
Meantime, the ARB’s demolition permit had to be appealed to the City Council before the ARB acted on the separate permit for the new building.
Without waiting to examine the ARB’s permit for the new structure, the City Council approved demolition of the 1920s house, because they felt the law required them to.
In all that, with each city agency and board working in its own silo, no one within city government asked the overarching question: how is the Nolen Plan Historic District impacted by the change in home structures?
To answer that, you would need to stand back and look at the 233 Pensacola parcel in relation to the rest of the Nolen Historic District. It sits at the east end of Pensacola Road, bordered on two sides by one of the “Nolen Green” parks, which are little pocket parks with two access paths that interconnect different city blocks. The city’s website explains that these parks “along with adjacent access paths create a network of walkways between neighborhoods and public facilities” www.venicegov.com/parks.
They were designed to ensure that every neighborhood in the Nolen Plan was just a short walk away from green space.
The home originally built on 233 Pensacola Road is a single-story, 1600-square-foot structure that easily fits on the relatively small plots that were used by Nolen to craft a neighborhood of downsized homes close to downtown. And it nests right into that pocket park, which the city calls the “Milan Nolen Green.”
Except that this Milan pocket park isn’t much of a park anymore – because past city administrations allowed a ho-hum office building next door to replace several 1920s homes and then pave over the pocket park access path to expand its parking lot. So apart from the Milan Nolen Green marker standing there on Pensacola Avenue, you wouldn’t know that you have every right to walk right up that path and through the little park and on to the next block. And if you did, you’d get not much more than a view of the rear of several commercial buildings and some scattered cars parked where picnic tables might be. The condition of this pocket park is a prime example of the City over time ignoring the impacts of new development on the Nolen Plan Historic District.
To its credit, city government has in recent years tried to rectify the neglect of these secret little parks. For example, the city’s Public Works Department runs its “Adopt-a-Park” program, and continuously works to re-establish ready public access through the Nolen Green pocket parks. Visit https://www.venicegov.com/Home/Components/News/News/2656/. In fact, the ARB itself was explicitly created to protect the functionality of the Nolen Plan and keep the Nolen Historic District intact. The ARB’s own ordinance, Land Development Code Sec. 86-25(a), recites how hard the City worked to study its history, recognize its unique place in urban planning, and darn it, take steps to keep from looking like Naples.
But how an agency implements its own ordinance matters. And the essential point is this: the city’s ordinances do not mandate that the city ignore impacts of new development on the Nolen Historic District, as it did in this case. That examination is perfectly consistent with the ARB’s existing ordinance; rather, a fair reading of its ordinance requires it. And nothing requires the ARB to segregate reviews of demolitions and replacements – they can combine application requirements, or consider them together.
In the end, the City Council was simply wrong – the ARB ordinance, as it stands, does not mandate the demolition of 233 Pensacola without a thoughtful assessment of Historic District impacts. And no such assessment was undertaken here.
Which brings us to the trouble with the Nolen Plan. Property owners ought to be able to do what they want with their property, we all say. Except for the Nolen Plan (and really, any zoning plan) to work, that’s not true. For the Nolen Plan to work, architectural styles must be limited, neighborhoods need to be grouped into similar types of structures and scales that transition into each other, then connect with other neighborhoods and downtown through a web of alternate pathways and open spaces – some large, some tucked away in nooks and crannies. Nolen deliberately planned a city that you could get lost in.
But it only works if we pay attention to how it works. As 233 Pensacola makes clear, the city often forgets to ask that question, much less answer it, despite its own ordinances. The need is for an improved process, perhaps one in which there is an appointed advocate for the Nolen Plan Historic District when treating with redevelopment applications within the Historic District. There is certainly expertise available to the city (the Historic Preservation Board, the city’s Historical Resource Manager) to provide that input.
We will soon celebrate the centennial of the Nolen Plan. Let’s recommit to keeping Venice something truly remarkable; the Nolen Plan is the roadmap for doing just that.
