By AMANDA HEISEY
Guest Writer
Catch the exciting premier of the 2018 New Play Fest winner July 23 - 28, “The Wonder of Our Stage,” written by local playwright Monica Cross. This unique show will be presented in the intimate Backstage at The Players space.
Story: This brand new play is a thrilling look into the Elizabethan era and the idea that William Shakespeare was actually an automaton that was built and created to please Queen Elizabeth I.
Directed by Candace Artim, stage management by Chuck Conlon, costumes by Monica Cross and Georgina Willmott, lighting design by Matt Neier, and set design by Ken Junkins, this fascinating play will put quite the twist on the historical characters and situations that we learned about in school.
Playwright and costume designer, Monica Cross, was rewarded by The John Ringling Tower Grant for Performing Arts. This grant will be used toward our originally constructed period costumes for “The Wonder of Our Stage.”
Performance dates are as follows: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., July 23, opening night; 7:30 p.m., July 24-27; 2 p.m., July 28, closing matinee.
Tickets are $15, general seating.
Cast members are: Cuthbert Burbage — Glenn Schudel; Richard Burbage — Rik Robertson; Automaton — Zach Hanna; Queen Elizabeth I — Pamela Hopkins; and John Dee — Jan Wallace.
Crew: Artistic Director — Jeffery Kin; Director — Candace Artim; Playwright — Monica Cross; Stage Manager — Chuck Conlon; Technical Director/Set Design — Ken Junkins; Costumes — Georgina Willmott; Lighting Design — Matt Neier; Props — Carole Goff; Sound Engineer — Josh Linderman; Production Manager — Alyssa Goudy; and Master Carpenter — Bill Rusling.
The Players Centre For Performing Arts is located at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, call 941-365-2494, Fax: 941-954-0282. The box office, located on Tamiami Trail between 10th Street and Blvd. of the Arts, is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., and one hour prior to curtain time. Visit: theplayers.org.
