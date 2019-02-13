“The Wonder Years: The Music of the Baby Boomers,” a quirky music revue that takes audiences on a ride through the highlights of the Baby Boomer experience is on stage now through June 9 at Florida Studio Theatre (FST).
The theater is located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236.
Featuring such hits as “Jailhouse Rock,” “It’s My Party,” and “She Loves You,” this show, held in the John C. Court Cabaret, chronicles what it was like to be one of America’s first teenagers. Single tickets are now available at 941-366-9000 or at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
“This show is really a celebration of the first chapter of the Baby Boomer journey,” said Rebecca Hopkins, FST’s managing director and the cabaret’s lead developer. “The Boomers’ young lives really impacted American culture. They were the first generation to have free time, which made them America’s first teenagers.”
Between 1946 and 1964, almost 76 million children were born as a huge influx of men and women returned home from World War II. These children became known as the Baby Boomers, and they are one of the most powerful and influential generation in modern American history.
They were a generation of many firsts – the first generation to have disposable time and income, the first generation to grow up with television, while also demanding wholesale societal change. Baby Boomers were raised with the idea that progress could be achieved if they all worked together, and this belief has trickled down through their children and grandchildren.
“The Baby Boomers invented rock ‘n’ roll, and brought us Elvis and the Beatles,” added Hopkins. “They came of age during a time of massive social upheaval. They were the hippies at Woodstock and the soldiers in Vietnam. They were children of the Cold War, yet they dreamed of walking on the moon. It’s not just the size of this generation that made them the most powerful one in our history, it’s their ‘anything is possible’ spirit. They developed that in their youth and never let it go.”
Bringing these eclectic and memorable songs to life are cast members Alayna Gallo, Chris Anthony Giles, Michael Gray Grieve, and Stacey Harris. Gallo has performed in two Broadway productions — as Lorraine in Jersey Boys and in the ensemble of Tarzan — as well as on the national tours of Jesus Christ Superstar and Jersey Boys.
Giles has starred on Boardwalk Empire and The Mysteries of Laura, as well as on the national tours of Memphis and Wonderful Town.
Grieve performed as the Beast in Disney Cruise Line’s production of Beauty and the Beast, and as Kenickie in Bigfork Summer Playhouse’s production of Grease.
Harris has previously been seen in FST’s productions of Burt and Me, That’s Life, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, and That’s Life Again.
Single tickets for “The Wonder Years: The Music of the Baby Boomers” can be purchased by calling 941-366-9000 or at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
