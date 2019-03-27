Florida Studio Theatre will produce and host the Women in Playwriting Festival this spring in association with the National New Play Network (NNPN).
Part of FST’s Sarasota Festival of New Plays, NNPN's three-week festival will take place throughout April and May, with staged readings of the featured plays in FST’s Keating Theatre on April 26, May 3 and May 10, and in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre on April 24.
The staged readings are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Make them by phone at 941-366-9000, at the FST Box Office, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, or online at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
As Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, new play development is at the core of FST’s programming. FST’s New Play Development Program is dedicated to providing a forum for new works to be heard, discussed and workshopped.
The four playwrights featured in this festival — Sarah Bierstock, Minita Gandhi, Jacqueline Goldfinger and Lia Romeo — will come to Sarasota for a week of rehearsals and development sessions with FST’s artistic staff. At the end of each week, a staged reading of their play will be performed, followed by a talkback, which will enable playwrights to view their piece from new perspectives.
In order to commemorate the centennial celebration of women’s suffrage in America, which is taking place in August 2020, FST has designated this year’s Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Reading Series to be the NNPN Women in Playwriting Festival. This is just one of many events and programs that are part of FST’s 18-month long arts and community initiative, The Suffragist Project: Celebrating 100 Years of the Woman’s Right to Vote.
“Now more than ever, it’s so important for arts organizations to support women and amplify women’s voices,” said Romeo.
The festival begins the week of April 22 with an untitled work in progress by Bierstock, whose first play, “Honor Killing,” received its world premiere at FST last spring.
Bierstock’s next project focuses on the Ehrlichs, an all-female family that gathers for the Christmas holiday following the death of the family matriarch. It will receive a staged reading April 24 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Next is “Babel,” by Jacqueline Goldfinger, which will receive a staged reading on Friday, April 26.
In "Babel," prospective parents in a near-future society learn within the first weeks of conception which traits their child will have, what behaviors he or she is likely to exhibit, and if the baby will be a "good" person, or not.
Following "Babel" is Romeo’s “The Forest,” on May 3. It was developed at the 2018 O’Neill National Playwrights Conference.
"The Forest" follows the journeys of Juliet, who is losing her marriage, as her mother, Pam, is losing her memory. A forest grows in the house. "The Forest" explores unconventional love and how to proceed when there appear to be no right answers.
Concluding the NNPN Women in Playwriting Festival is “Muthaland,” by Minita Gandhi on May 10, which was called “a funny, brash and truthful portrait of embracing one’s past without being smothered by it” by the Chicago Tribune.
It tells of a young woman’s trip to India for her brother’s arranged marriage. She unearths family secrets, encounters a prophet and ultimately discovers her voice within a culture of silence. In this dark comedy about identity, spirituality and sexuality, the distinction between familiar and foreign becomes blurred.
