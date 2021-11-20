The deadline for entries to Theatre Odyssey’s 10th annual student playwriting contest is Dec. 8.
Eight new plays will be accepted for production Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Jane B. Cook Theatre in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
A panel of judges will select Best Play and Runner-Up, with the playwrights receiving cash scholarships of $1,000 and $500, respectively.
Entries can be submitted online at: TheatreOdyssey.org. Complete rules and regulations may be found there as well.
The contest is open to students in grades nine-12 who reside in the Gulf Coast area of Florida. Collaborations are welcome as long as each of the students is a resident of the Gulf Coast area and a student in an area school, or is being home-schooled in the area during the school year.
Plays must be performed in no less than nine minutes and no longer than 11 minutes.
Entrants should read the play aloud to time it before submitting the entry. Any play accepted that runs overtime in rehearsal will be subject to editing by the director.
A play may have more than five characters if one or more of the actors can double in an additional role.
Genres are limited to musicals, dramas, mysteries, thrillers or monologues — no musicals or plays for children.
Settings should be simple and suitable for a small stage or black-box theater, utilizing minimal furniture or set pieces and minimal technical effects.
Productions will use large wooden cubes in place of most tables and chairs, to emphasize the playwright’s work and facilitate set changes between plays.
Submit plays in PDF format using standard formatting, with numbered pages. The author’s name must not appear on any page, to enable scripts to be evaluated anonymously.
Work should be “new, inventive, fresh and not an adaptation of another work.” Nor should any entry have been previously presented before a paying audience in any venue within the region.
The online entry form includes a confirmation of originality.
Entrants may not submit more than three entries. There is no submission fee. No playwright may have more than one entry accepted for festival production.
All submissions must be received on or before Dec. 8.
Selection process
Each entry will be read by three readers. The identity of the authors remains anonymous.
An independent scoring system using a uniform matrix guides the readers in choosing the most worthy plays for production. As many as eight plays are selected for a full production each year.
Judges will select a runner-up and best play at the February festival. The winning playwright will receive a trophy and $1,000 scholarship. The runner up will receive a $500 scholarship. Authors of other finalist plays will receive $100. In the case of collaborations, awards will be shared among the winning authors.
The season presenter is CAN Community Health. Executive producers are Manatee Performing Arts and Paragon Arts Events.
