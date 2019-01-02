Check out Snook Haven in town at the Venice Museum and Archives.
Featured in the museum’s seasonal exhibit room is just enough memorabilia from the real Snook Haven to entice visitors to head east on Venice Avenue to the very end.
The last stretch of road, east of River Road is a bit lumpy some might even say “very lumpy.” Regulars have learned to take it slow because the end result is a place that seems unchanged since it was built along the back of the Myakka River.
Bits and pieces of that site comprise the exhibit in the Venice Museum’s Seasonal Exhibit Room. (Even that room is historic as it was the bedroom of Julia Cousins Laning who grew up in Venice during the Depression Years. Her mother managed the Triangle Inn in those years when the population of Venice hovered just over 400 people. After living in the east for many years, Laning returned to Venice where the old inn had become the city’s museum and archives. She became a docent and eventually, the museum’s biggest donor.
Because of her donation, the museum acquired a house across the street on Turin where the bulk of the archives will be stored, along with space for researchers who want to access the collection.
That means there is more room in Laning’s form home for exhibits, office space for employees and volunteers and even a break room for those folks.
That former first floor bedroom has become the perfect place for seasonal exhibits which, according to Harry Klinkhamer, the museum’s historical resources manager, although small, it is just the right size to hold a good-sized piece of the original bar at Snook Haven. Highly varnished, the bar is covered with artifacts relating to the historic site, including a few articles about Snook haven printed in past issues of the Venice Gondolier Sun^p.
There also are photos and such on the walls — just enough to entice one to head east to see the real thing at that glorious setting. Except on Mondays, one can even take a boat tour on the river.
Sit inside or outside, if the weather is mild, and enjoy barbecue sandwiches featuring sauce recipes from the city’s current mayor, John Holic, fresh-made potato chips, a variety of other food that seems perfect for the setting and some key lime pie for dessert. Whether you imbibe soft drinks, beer, wine, tea or coffee, Snook Haven is a place to linger and enjoy the ambiance.
It is a place where one can pretend that the year is 1935 or 1940 or 1950 or 1960. Pick a year. Snook Haven looks about the same as it did then and the museum has the photos and other items to prove it.
Go on Thursdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy the music of banjo players who come from all over the west coast of Florida to perform together. Get there early unless you don’t mind parking out on River Road.
People also rent canoes or kayaks or bring their one to enjoy the river. There is a boat ramp next to the restaurant where you can launch smaller boats.
There also is an outdoor covered stage where various musicians and other performers entertain most weekends and at many other times.
Check it out.
Check out the museum at 351 S. Nassau St., Venice. It is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of the month form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While at the museum, purchase historic note cards, books about the area, specimen prehistoric shark teeth or sign up for one of the museum tours with architect Sebastian Liseo who is an expert on the historic architecture of Venice. Tours benefit the museum and archives while offering a great opportunity to residents and visitors to learn more about this John Nolen planned community that is unique in all the country for its history.
Go to: VeniceMuseum.org or SnookHaven.com.
