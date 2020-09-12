In this job, I get far more good news than bad but as the pandemic continued, some days there was just too much of the bad stuff in my email cookie jar.
Finally, Wednesday morning, the email from Murray Chase at Venice Theatre that I knew was coming soon actually did arrive.
Of course that called for some screaming and jumping to shake up the quiet office, but when I looked around there were only two other people at their desks.
The editor was out and so was one of the writers. The advertising folks were out selling ads and the folks on the second floor that I can see from my desk on the first floor were just out — at lunch perhaps.
The next best thing was to write the happiest column I have been able to write during the pandemic.
Ever since the coronavirus reared its ugly head back in March and darkened all the theaters here on the Culture Coast of Florida, things have been tough for everyone in the arts — from painters to performers.
At least painters and sculptors have been able to keep their hands busy — but for stage artists without any stages on which to perform, it has been tough.
And not just financially. These are people who love what they do and because this area has so many theaters and other performance venues, the group has been virtually cut off from their passion as well as their livelihood, not to mention their closest friends.
While there have been some on-line theatrical offerings, the players have been hurt as much or more as the playhouses.
With the announcement that Venice Theatre will reopen on Sept. 26, I am taking this as a sign that at last we are getting beck to normal — well, the new normal anyway.
In his letter about the reopening, Venice Theatre’s producing executive director Murray Chase said “things will be different for awhile.”
It could be for a long while, depending on when a viable vaccine is ready and readily available. But for those of us hungry for live theater, this is still really good news.
For the health of the actors and others, casts will be small and for the safety of those of us in the audience, a distanced seating plan will mean far fewer occupied seats in the Jervey Theatre, which, for now, will be the only venue to be used at Venice Theatre.
With just 120-130 people in a theater that normally holds a little more than three times that many patrons, that means no latecomer will climb over you to get to his middle seat. And if you are that latecomer, you will have to find some other way to cause trouble.
The opening show should be a good one as it will feature song-and-dance man Kristofer Geddie and musical maven Michelle Kasanofsky. Michelle has been the theater’s No. 1 musical director since 2004
Audience members will recognize Kris from multiple VT musicals and plays over the last decade. Michelle has worked as the theater’s top music director since 2004 and is a thrilling performer in her own right.
Kristofer, the theater’s manager and director of diversity, has performed on Broadway and headed up entertainment for Norwegian Cruise Lines for which he performed all over the world for many years.
Those two will be followed with a variety of plays and musicals during October. The specifics for that tease will be coming soon Murray wrote. The schedule will be online at venicestage.com in a few days. If you are already on the theater’s email list, you will be the first to hear.
By the way, there are plenty of you as more than 70 % of Venice Theatre tickets are sold online these days.
When you do get that email, act fast. With just one-third the usual number of seats for sale, tickets will vanish in a hurry. This may well be the time to become an annual subscriber. Do not race to the box office. Tickets must either be purchased online or by phone for the time being.
Those who have already purchased a subscription for 2020-2021 will automatically have it shifted to 2021-2022, with no price increases nor loss of preferred seats. As a bonus, those subscribers will also lock in the subscription price for the 2022-2023 season.
If you received vouchers for shows canceled by the pandemic when the theater was forced to shut down last March, you may use the vouchers anytime now through 2022, if seats are available. Tickets will be virtual. Buyers will receive a registration that will allow entrance to the theater.
Expect other changes as well for the safety of cast, crew and patrons.
No face covering, no entry, although if you do not have a mask, the theater will be happy to provide one, at least at first. There also will be temperature checks as one enters the theater. Anyone with a raised temperature will be turned away.
The bar will be closed for the first show and will reopen in stages after that.
Theater employees will handle temperature checks and seating for at least the first several shows.
The main thing is — our beloved theater will soon be open again. This calls for a round of “Happy Days are Here Again” although not sung by me. I have been paid not to sing since the fifth grade.
Go to venicestage.com to sign up for email if you are not already registered, watch for the official announcement and then waste no time in ordering your tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.