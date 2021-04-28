Hey Ann Marie and Tim,
If you are not too excited about biking in Vermont, there are so many wonderful alternatives, not to worry. Each evening you can meet up with those cycling friends and compare notes.
They can regale you with stories of riding up Route 91 between Vermont and New Hampshire and comparing the Green Mountains of the former to the White Mountains on the Dartmouth side of the street.
You two, on the other hand, can talk about sharing a pint of Cherry Garcia ice cream straight off the conveyor belt at the Ben and Jerry Factory in Vermont. I did that one morning with a fellow skating judge when we had a break during a regional skating competition in a near-by town.
I don’t remember the skating that year as much as consuming all that yummy ice cream at 10 in the morning.
Years earlier when I was about 5, my parents and I were staying in a wonderful cabin in New Hampshire and the owner of that resort showed me how to make a little birchback canoe with the bark from one of the many birch trees on the property. Or maybe it was from a log but it was yet another fond memory of New England.
While I certainly did plenty of cycling on my blue and white Schwinn, it was mostly on country roads east of Cleveland every summer. As a city child in the winter, I rode my bike on sidewalks mostly but as s country kid every summer, I pedaled away on gravel-topped roads en route to 4-H meetings where I learned some basic cooking and sewing and embroidery. I loved 4-H, especially 4-H camp every summer.
It was usually the week after the county fair. I think I still have some ribbons from those fairs somewhere.
We packrats save things.
My mother liked to hunt for antiques in Vermont and my father usually managed to find some golf courses. He loved golf as much as I loved ice skating and 4-H. I think he was 74 or so when he won the Lake Venice Golf Club championship and 68 when he got two holes in one within a few months of each other. If I ever shot a 68 or 74 it was probably for the first five holes when I was 8. These days, I would be happy to match either score.
He would have been so happy to see me on the women’s circuit but he gave up his own games on many a Saturday to get me to the ice rink at 7 a.m. I was happy to play a few rounds in the summer but I lacked whatever might have made the difference — talent perhaps. I lacked that on the ice, too, but I loved it just the same — especially the school figures which have not been done in competition for many years but used to count for 60 percent of the final score many years ago.
So Ann Marie and Tim, pack your biking duds if you wish but leave the ancient bikes in Venice. Rent what you need up there for a day or so and then concentrate on enjoying all the other things one can do in Vermont.
Each evening you can swap stories with the friends who got you into this and I would bet you all will have a terrific time on this adventure with stories to share for years to come.
On a future trip, perhaps you can take them house hunting for a vacation spot in Mitchell, South Dakota, home of the Corn Palace, or to Wisconsin in July to see the world’s largest mosquitoes or, best of all, to Byerly’s Grcoery store in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. That store has its own cooking school on site, a restaurant, a Hallmark card shop, a trout stream, a coffee section that is more coffee emporium and, when I was first there many years ago — again as a skating judge at the ice rink next door — a Lalique glass table that sold for about $60,000.
That is still the only grocery store I was ever in that had such an object for sale. I did buy a few bags of wild rice.
All of this reminiscing is simply to tell you two to have a wonderful time with your friends, whether you bike together by day or simply regale each other with your own daytime adventures each evening.
On another note, all four of you can take many photos of your adventure(s) for the Saturday photo page of Our Town. Our readers love to see what their neighbors and friends have been up to and this past year, that has mostly been working jigsaw puzzles and rearranging linen cupboards.
Instead of being weeks ahead with photos, I have been forced to even consider sharing a photo of a competed puzzle myself. Mostly I am so grateful to Vee Garry-Chuilli, Cyn Green, Renata Gaona and a few others for sharing photos of family and friends.
So Ann Marie and Tim — take lots of photos and anyone else out there who is venturing out and about after all these months, even if just to count the hanging baskets in downtown Venice, please share your photos. Believe it or not but your photos will look their best if you do nothing to them. Do not try to crop them or reduce the pixels or adjust colors. We need to do that at this end to make your photos look their best using our printing equipment and we need every last pixel possible if we are to make them as large as they should be for faces to be recognizable. Send to kcool@venicegondolier.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.