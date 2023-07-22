Traveling all the way from Ohio, Leah Schweitzer made a cute mermaid hat at last year’s Family Fun Day at the Venice Art Center. Her grandmother, Elaine Schweitzer, in the pink print shirt, also from Ohio, and friend Becky Ambron liked the friendliness of the volunteers and the terrific projects.
Realtor Lueanne Wood and Mary Moscatelli, executive director of the Venice Art Center, watched visitors to Family Fun Day just keep coming and coming last July. More than 1,000 people participated. Wood provided all the water for the event.
Parents and children stand in one of the narrow corridors of the Venice Art Center as they wait their turn to enter one of the two rooms offering the chance to paint rocks and shells, or decorate their own mermaid-tail hats.
Traveling all the way from Ohio, Leah Schweitzer made a cute mermaid hat at last year’s Family Fun Day at the Venice Art Center. Her grandmother, Elaine Schweitzer, in the pink print shirt, also from Ohio, and friend Becky Ambron liked the friendliness of the volunteers and the terrific projects.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Realtor Lueanne Wood and Mary Moscatelli, executive director of the Venice Art Center, watched visitors to Family Fun Day just keep coming and coming last July. More than 1,000 people participated. Wood provided all the water for the event.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Parents and children stand in one of the narrow corridors of the Venice Art Center as they wait their turn to enter one of the two rooms offering the chance to paint rocks and shells, or decorate their own mermaid-tail hats.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
The loving patience of an older brother is seen as Quinn Axtman feeds his sister, Adaline, some of his flavored shaved ice at last summer’s Venice Art Center’s Family Fun Day.
SUN PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Lunch was part of the Family Fun Day experience, with free hot dogs, chips and cold, thirst-quenching water.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Patrick Jaehne, owner of PatrickAir LLC in Venice, likely will be cooking again at this year’s Family Fun Day at the VAC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.