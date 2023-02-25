PARISH — Thomas the Tank is heading back to Parish for his annual visit to the Florida Railroad Museum.
The Day Out With Thomas Color Tour visits will be March 10-12 and March 18-19.
Day Out with Thomas is a fun-filled, family event taking place at Heritage Railways across the country. Every ticket includes a train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine and a full day of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment, photo ops with both Thomas and Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games, a pop-up gift shop with exclusive Thomas swag and more.
Ticket prices are $18-$23 per person for ages 1 and up (service charges and fees may apply). Advanced tickets are required. A ticket is required to enter the event grounds. Visit frrm.org to purchase tickets.
This year, Day Out With Thomas is celebrating color. Guests can expect plenty of colorful, family-friendly activities such as coloring sheets, colorful bubbles and more.
Even Thomas is getting in on the fun by wearing colorful paint splats to highlight the theme.
Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour highlights include:
• Friends and families will take a 20-minute interactive train ride featuring a talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive.
• Activities and entertainment.
• Take advantage of photo ops, lawn games and more in the Color Corner.
• Play with your favorite Thomas & Friends toys, pick out a temporary tattoo and more in the Play Pod.
• Take a picture with Thomas the Tank Engine.
• Use a digital Color Pass throughout the event.
• Live magic and music.
• Outdoor activities like a straw bale maze, hay ride, inflatables, and much much more.
• Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway.
• Pop-up gift shop on-site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas.
• Food and drinks available on-site for purchase.
Select your designated train departure time when purchasing tickets at DayOutWithThomas.com
Florida Railroad Museum is at 12210 83rd St. East Parrish, Florida 34219 (North of Ellenton off I-75)
Tickets for Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour are on sale now.
For more information and directions contact Florida Railroad Museum at 941-776-0906 or frrm.org.
