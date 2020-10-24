VENICE — Thousands of people have already cast ballots in Sarasota County using either early voting or mail in ballots.

Early voting takes place daily from 8:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 1 at the following locations:

• Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice

• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

• Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

• Sarasota Square Mall: 8201 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

• Shannon Staub Library: 4675 Career Lane, North Port

• Bee Ridge Park: 4430 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

• Fruitville Library: 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

• North Sarasota Library: 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

Indoor drop boxes are accessible during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m on Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.

Drive-thru drop-off points are available, weather permitting, through 6:30 p.m., Nov. 3.

Track your ballot at SarasotaVotes.com/VoteByMail.

