The Venice Symphony appointed three new members to its Board of Directors with three-year terms which began June 1. Joining the board are: Penny Corell, Bob Hite and Steven Ledbetter.
Corell is the current vice president of Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County and a past-president of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club.
A graduate Miami University of Ohio, Corell came to the Venice area 20 years ago and worked with her husband in marketing in the apparel industry. A long-time patron and volunteer with The Venice Symphony, Corell co-chaired the 2018 Jazz with Pizzazz Brunch,with fellow board member Barbara Freeman.
“I am looking forward to an exciting concert and event season and serving on the Venice Symphony Board of Directors,” said Corell.
Bob Hite is community and government outreach director and former marketing director at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. Hite is also a member of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Board, Venice-Nokomis Rotary and Venice Area Beautification Inc. He has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Syracuse University and is a graduate of Leadership Venice.
“I am so impressed by this organization and the symphony,” said Hite. “I believe in the importance of the arts, and I’m honored and excited to serve on this board.”
Steven Ledbetter is an estate planning attorney and owner of Ledbetter Law Group in downtown Venice. He has been a board member and involved with local organizations including the Sertoma Club of Venice, the Venice Area Estate Planning Council, the American Cancer Society, Venice MainStreet, and SKY Family YMCA. A long-time resident of Venice, Ledbetter, his wife and twin sons, reside in The Plantation where you can often find him playing a round of golf.
Said Ledbetter, “I feel privileged to join The Venice Symphony Board with such amazing things on the horizon for our organization and our community.”
Returning board members are: Robert Anderson (past-president), Kevin Bellosa, Debbi Benedict, Maureen Bentley (secretary), David Chivas, Jim Crandall (treasurer), Barbara Freeman, David Joyner, Floyd Juday, Paul McCullough (president), Alicia King Robinson, and Janice Zarro Wood.
Elliott Corn, Donna Perkins and Mack Wilcox are retiring from the board.
