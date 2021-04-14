After an absence of more than a year, live theater has returned to Sarasota.
“Three Pianos,” an homage to the singer pianists who rose to rock stardom, is currently playing in Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre. The public’s appetite for live music is so great that the show was extended before it even began — and now its running through May 23.
Nygel D. Robinson, Michael Maricondi and Madalyn McHugh — the three pianists — had the audience members up on their feet and clapping throughout the performance.
Featuring the music of such greats as Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Ray Charles, Fats Domino, Elton John, Billy Joel and more, the audience was taken on a musical journey while viewing slides of the original artists and the times they lived in.
Leading the show, Robinson handily performs rhythm and blues with a smoothness that would make Stevie Wonder proud. His version Ray Charles’ hit, “Georgia On My Mind,” was equally sublime.
Maricondi knocked spectators’ socks off and channeled his inner Freddie Mercury with Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
And McHugh’s versions of Carole King’s “Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move” were flawless.
The hits kept on coming, featuring so many popular tunes, including “Old Time Rock & Roll,” “Blueberry Hill,” “Long Tall Sally,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “I Write the Songs,” “Your Song,” “Sinnerman,” “Girl on Fire,” “I Made It Through the Rain,” “I’m Still Standing” and more.
Costumes, designed by Susan Angermann, were colorful and glitzy — appropriate for a dazzling performance. Set design, by Bruce Price, was clever. Lighting by Nick Jones completed the setting nicely.
“Three Pianos” was created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham with arrangements by Jim Prosser and Scott Michaelson and directed by Richard Hopkins.
Seating in the theater is socially distant with a limited audience. Masks are required while on FST property and the theater has taken several COVID precautions including MERV-13 air filters on all air conditioning units, temperature checks at the door and contactless ticketing.
FST main stage is at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. “Three Pianos” plays in The Gompertz Theatre at 1215 First St. Tickets are available at floridastudiotheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.
