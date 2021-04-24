SARASOTA — The Sarasota Film Festival 2021 passes have been released for purchase, it recently announced.
In-person screenings are slated for CMX CinéBistro Siesta Key. Along with that, it said, more than 100 films will be shown online starting Wednesday.
Among the movies playing at CinéBistro are the opening selection: “Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It” and “Dream Horse.”
“Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It” is a “look at the life and work of Rita Moreno from her humble beginnings in Puerto Rico to her success on Broadway and in Hollywood,” while “Dream Horse” is a movie that “tells the true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by Welsh bartender Jan Vokes,” a news release states. “With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group’s investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National.”
The film festival will return its Friday Night Street Party starting at 7:30 p.m on May 7 on Fourth Street between Cocoanut Avenue and Central Avenue downtown. It will be hosted by Fred Schneider, of The B-52s. The night will include local musicians and food from “around the world,” it said.
It has set up dozens of movies, feature films, documentary, shorts and comedies that can be viewed — some in person and some online. It runs through May 8.
For a look at some of the films or to purchase tickets, visit. https://sarasotafilmfestival.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.