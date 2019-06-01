'Till Beth Do Us Part' at Lemon Bay Playhouse

The actors for “‘Til Beth Do Us Part” are preparing for opening night. Seated from left are: Patty Tuff (Suzannah Hayden), Ruth Shaulis (Beth Bailey), and Sandi Woods (Margo James). Standing from left are: Jenni Elliott (Celia Carmichael), Bob La Salle (Gibby Hayden), and Dan Cole (Hank Russell).

 PHOTO BY JOHN BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

For the final show of its 32nd season, Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, Florida, will present “’Til Beth Do Us Part” as a comedy classic. The play was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooton and is directed by Ron Bupp.

The performances will run from June 5 through June 23.

In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby — a washed-up weatherman who no longer makes his marriage a priority but pretty soon he’ll wish it had been.

In comes Beth, Suzannah’s sprightly Southern assistant, and just in time for Suzannah’s boss, Celia Carmichael, to fly in for an impromptu business meeting.

Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone who is up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy.

Information and tickets are available by calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time, or online at: lemonbayplayhouse.com.

Reserved seat tickets are $20 each. Student tickets are available at $14 each. Group sales tickets are available at a reduced cost. For information about group sales only, call the Business Manager at 941-474-9610.

