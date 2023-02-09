FORT MYERS – Edison and Ford Winter Estates will hold its annual Spring Garden Festival Feb. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 60 garden vendors from around the state will offer exotic and native plants and trees for sale. The festival takes place outdoors, under large shade trees and features food trucks and live music.
Vendors will have many types of plants and trees, including air plants, bromeliads, butterfly plants, cacti, fruit trees, herbs, hibiscus, orchids, palms, succulents, and many hard-to-find species.
Vendors will also offer garden supplies, such as flowerpots, fertilizer and worm castings.
The Garden Shoppe will also be open. It offers visitors a large selection of unusual tropical and Florida native plants that thrive in Southwest Florida.
Ceramic flowerpots, vegetable and flower seeds, garden art, and gardening gift items will be available for purchase. Edison Ford members receive a discount on all Garden Shoppe purchases.
"This event has grown over the last 10 years," said Debbie Hughes, horticulture director at Edison and Ford Winter Estates. "Each year, we have more vendors participating, which gives our members and visitors a larger selection of plants to choose from."
A limited number of garden carts will be available, so guests are encouraged to bring a cart or wagon for transporting plants. A designated plant holding tent and loading spot will be offered for anyone needing assistance.
Parking and admission to the festival is free (tours of the homes, museum and laboratory are not included). For more information, visit edisonford.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.