Plant shoppers at Edison-Ford

Guests shop for plants at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates Garden Festival.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY EDISON-FORD ESTATES

FORT MYERS – Edison and Ford Winter Estates will hold its annual Spring Garden Festival Feb. 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 60 garden vendors from around the state will offer exotic and native plants and trees for sale. The festival takes place outdoors, under large shade trees and features food trucks and live music.

