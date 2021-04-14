Sea turtle season begins May 1 throughout Florida but volunteers from Mote Marine Laboratory and Coastal Wildlife will head out in search of the early turtles.
“We begin our sea turtle patrols every year on April 15,” Mote spokesman Stephannie Kettle said.
Wearing their Mote T-shirts and carrying their patroller paraphernalia they should be easy to spot if you are up and on the each early enough
Early enough would be sunrise and if you have not seen a Venice sunrise, you do not know what you have been missing. We all know that the sun rises in the east and is usually pretty spectacular but, in my opinion, sunrise can be even more spectacular here on Florida’s west coast where it’s seen as a pretty pink reflection in the clouds to the west.
Before my knees decided they did not want to walk that far until someone repairs them, I liked to tag along with various turtle patrollers to see what they were up to and also to see how lucky they would be in finding nests.
Since I have been doing that for most of my 25-plus years with this paper, I have enjoyed plenty of beautiful sunrises.
That also is the time when you can see the turtle tracks at their best, both early in turtle season as well as later in the fall, near the end of the season.
Nesting turtles hit the beach in the middle of the night so they can be back in the safety of the gulf water before the sun comes up.
Later in the season, then the hatchlings crawl out of their nests which are about 18 inches below the surface, they too are in the gulf before dawn. That is their best protection from predators on land such as raccoons and coyotes as well as shore birds cruising about at drone height. While the females making their vests are fairly safe from predators, the hatchlings are not.
While I have not seen land-based predators looking for hatchlings at dawn, that is probably because the patrollers and other early bird beach walkers are out in droves. But there have been plenty of occasions where shore birds are circling above in search of the stragglers that were the last out of the nest.
On several occasions I have watched volunteers inventory the shells in a nest and find a straggler or three. When there are just a few, they usually watch them head into the relative safety of the gulf water.
Many times I march along with the hatchling, ready to protect it from a hungry bird. Baby turtles are tired from digging through some 18 inches of sand for freedom. I figure they may need some help to get into the water and that they deserve it.
At other times throughout the year, I have waded into the water along with Mote turtle experts who are carrying larger turtles to the water after some months at Mote’s turtle hospital.
Whenever I visit Mote, I love to visit the turtles there for help as well as those that are beyond help because of injuries inflicted by boat motors.
During turtle season, it is really important for boaters to be aware that sea turtles might be near the surface during the mating season.
It is also something for fishermen to watch out for, too. Whether fishing from a pier or a boat, they might snag a sea turtle in the eye with a hook or tangle a turtle fin in their fishing line.
One permanent resident at Mote simply swims only in one direction in its pool because not only was it blinded by fish hooks but can only swim in one direction because that is all that is possible with its remaining fins thanks to losing fins to fishing lines.
There is plenty to see at Mote and when its new super aquarium at Benderson Park is completed, Mote will not only be a fine marine research facility but also one of the more spectacular aquariums in the country.
My only concern is how many more wrecks will happen near Exit 213 of I-75 because the stunning facility will be visible from the highway.
The move will free up more research space at Mote’s City Island facility, however.
For now, happy turtle patrolling.
And now that some of the theaters are reopening, although still with social distancing and other precautions. Be sure to check the websites for the Asolo Rep, Florida Studio Theatre, Venice Theatre and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe among others.
But most of all, continue to wear your mask to protect others and encourage your friends to wear masks to protect you as well as themselves for masks do good in both directions, especially when they fit well.
If you wear glasses and your glasses become fogged up, you need to adjust your mask for a more snug fit to get a different mask.
Stay well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.