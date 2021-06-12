VENICE — Another sign that area life is starting to return to normal after the worldwide pandemic: Toastmasters is gathering together again.
“After reverting to an online-only environment 16 months ago due to the pandemic, the Venice Area Toastmasters began holding hybrid meetings on June 8 as the first step toward normalcy,” it said.
It noted 12 members joined the meeting online with six more gather at the Venice Chamber Area of Commerce.
The meetings are open to the public. They take place at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For more information, visit www.venicetoastmasters.org.
