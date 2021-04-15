Musician Tom Becker’s “Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver” took the audience on a nostalgic country rock journey during a matinee performance Sunday at Venice Theatre.
The show ran April 10-12 in the Jervey Theater to a nearly full audience, save for six seats that went unsold, according to the box office. Theater capacity had been reduced due to social distancing. All patrons wore face coverings during the entire show, which ran without an intermission.
Becker and a four-piece band, three guys and a gal, took the stage right on time. Becker introduced the others: Jimi Papas, acoustic guitar; Mark Good, base guitar; drummer John Pumphrey; and Michelle Becker, Tom’s wife, playing the keys and accompanying on some vocals. Becker also introduced Nate Balweiss and Jasmin Deal, who were in charge of sound and lighting.
The performance took place in front of a pale blue sheer curtain backdrop framed by sparkling green and deep blue sequined-floor-to-ceiling curtains. Becker wasted no time once on stage in strumming his guitar and breaking into Denver’s “Sunshine on my Shoulders,” which sounded just like the way Denver sang it. You could close your eyes and feel the poetry and passion as Denver had penned and sang the lyrics.
There were soulful moments mixed with some foot-stomping beats and sing-alongs to Denver hits, such as “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song” and Grandma’s Feather Bed.
Becker gave homage to the late John (nee Deutschendorf) Denver. “He was a great songwriter-singer, humanitarian and Mother Nature’s son,” Becker said, a take-off from Denver’s upbeat song titled “Mother Nature’s Son.” Denver’s song “It’s Good to be Back Home Again” is the basis for Becker’s tribute show.
Becker would compliment the man, who was his musical hero, throughout the show, sharing Denver anecdotes and giving the audience a sense of history about the man. He listed many of Denver’s achievements, including his announcing his first commercial success. Becker had the soundboard of Denver announcing at a Cincinnati, Ohio nightclub that he had signed his first-ever contract with RCA Victor for his single “Rhymes & Reasons.”
Denver co-wrote “Country Roads” with musician friends Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert. When pumping out this third song in his repertoire, Becker enticed the audience to whoop it up. Venetians didn’t disappoint, frequently shouting out “Whoo-yah!”
Becker slowed things down with “Annie’s Song,” belting out “You fill up my senses, like a night in a forest.” He went on to perform several more songs, including “Rocky Mountain High” (with the audience joining in), “Fly Away,” “Calypso” (written for Jacques Cousteau), “Leaving on a Jet Plane” (titled by Denver as “Babe I Have to Go” and later made into a No. 1 Billboard hit by Peter, Paul and Mary under the Jet Plane title).
Becker was impressive with Denver-quality vocals, he also wooed the audience with one of his own musical creations. His song, “Sailor,” sounded a lot like a Denver song in tonation and lyrical poetry, and the audience loved it. His sound alike musical quality is one reason why he became a John Denver tribute artist.
“I joined the New Christy Minstrels, a folk music group, in 1979,” Becker said.
He had always been a fan of Denver’s music, which was country and folk rock, and learned that Denver had met the Minstrels’ founder Randy Sparks and wanted to join the group. Sparks determined Denver would do better as a solo artist and suggested he change his long last name, Deutschendorf, because it wouldn’t fit well on a marquee.
“Sparks went on to manage Denver for many years,” Becker said, and I was able to be part of the Minstrels for three years and then went out on my own.”
Becker had written “Sailor” before he joined the Minstrels, and the group eventually put it into their show. In 1987, the song was played at the dedication of the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Becker said he has written many songs, but he takes pride that this one shows Denver’s influence on him as a musician. According to his bio, he’s a popular musician in his own right, having opened for such artists as Jerry Jeff Walker, Gregg Allman, Willie Nelson, Ray Charles and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Becker’s wife, Michelle, is also a seasoned musician. Her bio shows that she has appeared with The Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters, Brenda Lee, Loretta Lynn, Louise Mandrell, Lee Greenwood, Jim Ed Brown and Larry Gatlin.
“She wrote the tribute show,” Becker boasted about his wife.
Becker’s tribute show has played before at Venice Theater and likely will return. The theater’s billing appealed to audiences by stating that the artist “recreates the style and sound of one of America’s immortal musical storytellers” – John Denver.
Another tribute is forthcoming when Dwight Icenhower performs as Elvis Presley in his “Up Close and Personal” show in the Jersey Theatre April 30 – May 2. During the show, Shawn Bryant will perform as Buddy Holly. For more information and tickets, call 941-488-1115 or visit info@venicetheatre.net.
