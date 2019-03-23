The annual Tour de Parks bike ride will be Sunday, March 24. Sponsored by Friends of the Legacy Trail, the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club (SMBC) and Sarasota County, the ride is a fundraiser for the Legacy Trail, a Sarasota County Park, and its trail connectors.
The family-friendly ride starts and finishes at the historic Venice Train Depot, 303 E. Venice Ave., Venice.
Participants have the option to do a casual 21-mile, 35-mile or 65-mile ride along the Legacy Trail and to other parts of the county. The ride goes through or passes 12 parks along the route and provides a beautiful, scenic experience for cyclists of all levels.
“This immensely popular ride gives cyclists an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, get to know the cycling routes in the area and raise funds for an important cause,” said Bud Gaunce, event director and SMBC president.
This is the ninth year of the ride, which raises funds to support amenities for the Legacy Trail, such as the four-wheeled surrey that helps mobility-challenged people get on the trail, as well as other enhancements and projects. Last year’s event had over 775 riders.
“This year will be especially fun as we recognize the passage of the bond referendum to extend the Legacy Trail further north into Sarasota and develop a connector to North Port,” Gaunce said. “The riders we have spoken to are thrilled with the extension of this wonderful trail in our community.”
The ride includes breakfast (by First Watch), lunch (by Mattison’s), rest-stop snacks, SAG support and a T-shirt.
Other sponsors and donors include Doctor’s Hospital, Jim Dodson Law, Trust for Public Land, Lucky’s Market, Whole Foods, Ride & Paddle by Siesta Sports Rentals, It Starts in Parks, Real Bikes, Bicycles International, Sarasota Cycle, Sharky’s, Sarasota Cottages, POPcycles, Popi’s Place on the Isle, Trader Joe’s and WC Sounds.
More information about entry fees, registration, routes and schedules can be found at: FriendsOfTheLegacyTrail.org.
