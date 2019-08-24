From ARTS AND CULTURAL ALLIANCE
The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County is now accepting applications for individuals interested in serving on the panel for Sarasota County’s Tourist Development Cultural/Arts grants program. The deadline to apply is Aug. 30. Application forms are available at: SarasotaArts.org/tdcapanelist.
TDC/A grants are administered by the Arts and Cultural Alliance distributing over $2 million annually through the TDC/A grant program to Sarasota County arts and cultural organizations who meet the criteria for artistic excellence and tourism appeal.
Grant panelists should have a broad range of expertise and experience in the artistic and management areas of the arts, such as visual arts, performing arts, arts and cultural administration, business, finance, marketing or tourism.
We are in particular need of performing and visual artists to serve on the panel this year as well as representatives from South County. Typically, an overview session is held in October to assign projects, with an in-depth orientation in March and applicant interviews in the spring (April-May). Panelists must also be able to attend a variety of arts and cultural events throughout the year.
This is a perfect opportunity for community members who are looking for a way to support local arts and cultural organizations, want to ensure that our arts and cultural organizations have the resources that they need for their programming, and are excited to share our local arts and culture with others.
For questions regarding the TDC/A grant program or panel opportunities, contact Fern Tavalin ftavalin@sarasotaarts.org.
