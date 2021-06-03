Townsend Scholars named

Steven and Marjolaine Townsend and Take Stock in Children awarded 11 Sarasota County teenagers and named them as Townsend Scholars; each receiving a two-year college scholarship.

SARASOTA — A group of teenagers have been named Townsend Scholars and awarded two-year college scholarships by Steven and Marjolaine Townsend along with Take Stock in Children

The 11 members of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties received the awards recently in the scholarship program.

The funds were created in collaboration with Take Stock in Children.

“Education is a door to the whole world. It helps you to get a good job, but it also exposes you to so many things you might not ordinarily have had an opportunity to do. We just want to expose people to all the things that they can do,” Marjolaine Townsend said.

The couple created with scholarship in 2018.

“Remember, when you go through life, and your journey takes you to where you are in a position to help others, then pay it forward. Pay it forward,” Steven Townsend said to the students being recognized.

According to the news release, the 11 students can use the scholarships for two years of tuition at any Florida college, technical or vocational school.

The teens were:

Marcus A., Booker High School

Mario E., Sarasota High School

Kara F., Venice High School

Makayla G., Booker High School

Renick G., Imagine School

Samantha L., Riverview High School

Samantha M., Booker High School

Azariah S., Booker High School

LaVondre U. Booker High School

Ashley V. Venice High School

Makaela W., Suncoast Polytechnical High School

The students are selected based on relevant criteria such as being active members of BGCSDC, being enrolled in grade 6-9 at a public Sarasota County school, having demonstrated financial need, and having consistent school attendance and a minimum 2.5 GPA. Once awarded the scholarship, the students have access to a school mentor, a Take Stock in Children Success Coach, and various Take Stock in Children events and workshops to prepare them for success beyond high school.

Steven and Marjolaine Townsend established their first scholarship fund in Connecticut in 1999.

“We are so fortunate to have a piece of Steven and Marjolaine’s hearts here at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties,” the news release said. For many of our teens, the Townsend scholarship is an incentive to pursue their dreams through secondary education. Among our recipients this year, there are aspiring health care workers, business owners, educators and community leaders.”

The news release states the scholarships are an investment in the future of the recipients.

“I want to become a nurse or a music producer. This scholarship will help me by leading me in the direction and steps to following that path,” said Samantha M., a Booker High student who is one of the scholarship recipients, according to the news release. “I will pay it forward by putting my best effort in everything.”

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, visit www.bgcsdc.org or call 941-366-3911.

For more information about Take Stock in Children, visit https://takestocksarasota.org/ or call 941-358-4407.

