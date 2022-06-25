When Laurie Colton, director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Venice Theatre, asked me to be the interpreter for the Polish actors at Worldfest, I jumped at the chance.
The Zapadnia Theatre group from Opole, Poland were conducting a workshop and wanted some help conveying their message in English.
As soon as I walked into Studio 2 at the theatre and met Agnieszka Wloch, the director and presenter at the workshop, I was taken by her warmth and welcome. We took our seats in a circle at the studio with about a dozen locals interested in learning about the Polish Theatre.
Agnieska and I sat next to each other. She is a teacher at the university, and it was clear from the start she is a terrific teacher. Her notes were orderly and she knew her lesson plan was to tell the audience how the Polish production came together.
She told the group the first part of the work as a director is the topic. Agnieska was at a bookstore with a friend, opened a book, read a short paragraph and had the topic for her spectacular idea.
She found inspiration everywhere in nature, from others and everywhere she looked.
Next came her vision. She started to see mental pictures of how she wanted the spectacular to emerge.
Since she had been with the Zapadnia Theatre for 20 years, she didn’t have to audition anyone. Actors came together.
Several had a long relationship with the theatre and with Agnieszka. The goal was for them to internalize Agnieszka’s vision. They met for five hours weekly and sometimes more.
Each of the actors had family work and other obligations.
Agnieszka wanted each actor to internalize their role, to understand it and feel in their heart and mind and being. She wanted them to understand their relationships.
“The body never lies,” she said several times. Then came the task of meshing the actors.
Staging and costumes and music were part of Agnieszka’s vision. She knew people who could envision her idea of the production. She contacted them to join and they did.
All these steps and wonderful theatre came together in just four years.
Everyone laughed at that announcement. Actors admitted Agnieszka is a perfectionist. She worked with actors individually and collectively. Agnieszka smiled and didn’t discount anyone’s description of her work ethic.
After the presentation, members of the audience were invited to participate in a staging and one did. There was chatting and interaction after the presentation.
There was enough English and there were enough gestures to convey thoughts.
“Made From Scratch” is about a symbiotic relationship between mothers and daughters. During and after the workshop, the actors talked about having to come to grips with their relationships.
They had to understand some mothers and grandmothers never said, “I love you.” Some were gruff.
They talked about wanting a changing role for women. In their families, the mother worked, came home to take care of children, the house, cook and other tasks.
These young women came to America for the Theatrefest and left their young children with their husbands. Unlike their mothers, they were willing to give up some responsibility.
The husbands were accepting. We were able to talk about our experiences. It was clear women in Poland and the USA have similar wants.
Afterwards, there were Facetime calls with families in Poland. We met cute children and the crew was off to explore Venice.
Several actors asked me to go home with them to Poland. I said if I were 30 years younger, I would. The love and friendship I felt from these young actors warmed my heart.
Being with them and sharing stories about our families created a special time of Polish Magic.
