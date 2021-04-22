NORTH PORT - The annual Tree Fair returns to North Port on Saturday.
The event is sponsored by People for Trees and runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24, at City Center Green in North Port located at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
There will be native trees for sale in three-gallon buckets. The 4-8 feet tall trees cost $15 and include sweetgum, elm, bald cypress, slash pine, longleaf pine, southern red cedar, red maple, sycamore and others, according to a news release.
“We will also have Walter’s viburnum, a native shrub,” said Alice White, founder of People for Trees and organizer of the event. “Florida has a very diverse landscape and we need to accommodate our wildlife with different types of trees. Hardly any sweetgums were seen in this area 20 years ago. It’s a symmetrical tree, becoming more rounded with age. We use it in school playgrounds.”
White, who is also a North Port City commissioner, will be giving informational “Tree Walk and Talks” about all of the native trees with attendees at the event.
There will also be tree-planting and tree-climbing demonstrations.
“Florida master gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to advise on what kind of trees would work best for your yard, and they’ll share information about Florida-friendly gardening,” White said. “We’re going to have certified arborist Steve Grant from Green Topps Landscaping on site to advise how to properly prune trees.”
The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. About 300 people attended in 2019.
“It’s been growing each year and we’ve upped our order for the trees,” White said. “We’ll have several hundred trees available on Saturday.”
White started the nonprofit native tree advocacy group in North Port in 1997 and the first Tree Fair was held in 1999.
“Our mission is to promote the importance of our native tree canopy,” White said. “We want to keep as many existing mature trees and plant new ones by educating people.”
There will be music and food trucks at the event, and Peace River Wildlife will be bringing a barred owl and volunteers will talk about their work and their mission.
“We are giving away 1-gallon trees to kids who take a pledge to promise they will care for the tree by giving it enough water and sun,” White said.
This is the first year the event is being held at the City Center Green.
“I think it’s the perfect place for the fair,” White said. “I’m excited and hope people come check it out on Saturday.”
For more information, visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.