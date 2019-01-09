State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) highlighted Mike Le and Rob McKittrick, two SCF alumni and the college’s favorite screenwriters, in recognition of National Screenwriters Day Jan. 5.
Both had movie releases this year when McKittrick saw “Tag” hit the big screen and Le saw wide release of “Patient Zero.” Both McKittrick and Le say they had a deep appreciation for movie scripts long before they ever headed to Hollywood. They were the kind of guys in high school who could quote whole sections of dialogue from movies and they knew what they liked.
McKittrick broke into screenwriting with “Waiting,” a film he wrote while waiting tables in Orlando. Le was an assistant to Owen Wilson when he started his screenwriting career. He also is the creator and writer of “Mayhem!” the best-selling comic book series published by Image Comics.
The pair were at SCF around the same time and took script writing courses from Del Jacobs. They have kept in touch with their professor and mentor over the years, sometimes asking for feedback on their projects. McKittrick and Le are working in the industry full time and frequently pitch new ideas to the film studios.
During the spring term at SCF, they both agreed to offer insights into what it takes to be a professional screenwriter. Jacobs will once again lead a script writing course at SCF. The course introduces students to the elements necessary for understanding and appreciating the motion picture screenplay and will give tips writing professional scripts. Students will study the core elements of the screenplay: dialogue, character, imagery and plot. Alfred Hitchcock once said: “To make a great film you need three things – the script, the script and the script.”
For more information contact Jacobs, multimedia/film program manager, at JacobsD@SCF.edu or 941-752-5593.
