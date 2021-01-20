The American Hotel & Lodging Association is wanting to help with the fight against COVID-19.
The group recently sent a letter to the incoming administration of President Joe Biden and his transition team — including the Centers for Disease Control, Operation Warp Speed and U.S. Conference of Mayors, among others.
The Jan. 14 letter, sent to the Biden’s administration transition leader Jeffrey Zients, offers hotel properties as possible vaccine administration sites across the country.
“America’s hotels stand ready to work alongside America’s governors as states continue to move forward in administrating the COVID-19 vaccine,” it said. “By quickly mobilizing an existing network of sites, hotels can help strengthen the delivery and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in communities across the country to better streamline and build on current state efforts.”
It notes getting the vaccine to the citizens will be “a significant undertaking requiring innovative solutions and collaboration.”
“To aide in the distribution, the hotel industry is asking that hotels be considered as an option for vaccine administration sites in partnership with public health departments,” it said.
It notes hotels already have “existing infrastructure and operational capabilities to serve as vaccine administration sites and capacity to assist.”
It said he has more than 20,000 hotels that could be “quickly read to serve” as locations for distributions of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The hotel industry is ready to step in and assist our community and alleviate the current burdens on our health systems in a time of national need,” it said.
It noted its capabilities include geographic reach; available capacity of rooms and 24/7 operation; cleanliness protocols; infrastructure, including parking, and are often near highways and interstates and refrigeration capabilities.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our industry has been on the frontlines to support national public health and safety priorities,” it said. “AHLA launched the ‘Hospitality for Hope’ initiative in early 2020, identifying more than 20,000 hotels willing to provide temporary housing for emergency and health care workers during the COVID-19 public health crisis ... As an industry, we have always stepped up to help our neighbors and communities in a time of need, including early-on in the pandemic through Hospitality for Hope.”
The letter was signed by Chip Rogers, president and CEO of American Hotel & Lodging Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.