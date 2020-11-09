VENICE - A program will take place Thursday night online to help bring awareness to human trafficking and the battle against it through Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc. and the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Anti-Human Trafficking program.
The online UnBall is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 and will be streamed online at https://ccdov.afrogs.org
"It doesn’t happen in the shadows or in faraway nations. It happens in plain sight in our community," the diocese said in a news release. "Join us virtually to hear a human trafficking survivor share her inspirational story, to raise awareness, and to stop modern-day slavery."
It noted human trafficking is "big business" in Florida, with the state ranking third in the U.S. for cases.
"The Catholic Charities Anti Human Trafficking program was founded in 2009," it said. "We provide services to any victim of Human Trafficking and work in 10 counties in Southwest Florida. We provide housing, food, personal care items, mental health counseling and referrals for medical and legal services."
It currently cares for more than 65 victims of human trafficking, it said.
