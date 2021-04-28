NOKOMIS — A Quilt of Valor was presented to a World War II veteran of the Battle of Iwo Jima recently.
Nils Mockler, 94, received the quilt at his home in Royal Coachmen Resort off Laurel Road East and then was a part of an event at the community.
Mockler spoke to a crowd who heard his story.
Mockler joined the U.S. Marines Corps in 1944 and went into combat intelligence as what was deemed a “super scout.”
He was told the Iwo Jima campaign would be about a two-day operation, including one day of mop up.
“His group went in with no change of clothes, very little water and K Rations, and things never improved much,” the crowd was told. “It was hot by day and cold and wet by night with little or no shelter, and they all knew it was much worse a few hundred yards away.”
It stank of rotten eggs and death with the Americans decimated during the battle.
Mockler said members of the Fifth Battalion, “were dead before they got off the boat.”
Hundreds of bodies were placed into shallow, temporary graves.
“Six weeks later, we limped off and the Army came in to finish off the last defenders,” he said.
During the presentation, Mockler said he returned 50 years later. He said it remained desolate but the smell wasn’t as bad.
“We put a lot of ghosts to sleep,” he said.
“We are hailed as the greatest generation as if we were something, but we had the chance to save the world and together we did just that – just as young people today would react to real threats to our country.”
The quilt was presented by Marilyn Martin.
Martin said the Quilts of Valor began with Catherine Roberts in 2003 while her son was deployed to Iraq. Since then, nearly 266,000 quilts have been given to veterans.
“Her desire to see that returning warriors were welcomed home with the love and gratitude they deserved gave her the idea to link quilt toppers with machine quilters,” Martin wrote in a statement. “This started a grass roots movement of volunteers helping each other say ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor.’”
Martin said the quilt was a community effort.
“This quilt is presented on behalf of RCR Sewers, and was generously given to me by the Venice Area Guilt Guild, of which several of us are members. Our RCR Sewers are currently working to make QOV blocks to compile a Quilt of Valor intended each year to honor an RCR veteran. Many thanks to VAQG for their generous offer of a quilt for this year’s presentation,” she said.
The quilts are created to “honor and comfort” veterans, she noted.
“Though we may never know the depth of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America, as a gesture of gratitude from a grateful nation, please accept your Quilt of Valor.”
