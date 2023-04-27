SARASOTA — Back for the fourth time and returning to an in-person experience, Urbanite Theatre’s Modern Works Festival is a playwriting contest, reading festival, and celebration of women in theater.
Here are the top three finalists from the contest:
”Westminster” by Brenda Withers — Readings at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 4; 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6
About the play: When Pia’s old friend Krys gifts her with a surprise rescue dog, the women and their partners face off over issues of class, accountability and good breeding.
Part morality play, part screwball romp, Westminster digs into “acceptable” social prejudices and the consequences of leaving those biases unchecked.
”The Apiary” by Kate Douglas — Readings at 8 p.m., Thursday, May 4 and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6
About the play: It’s 2044. Bees are extinct in the wild, kept alive inside synthetic apiaries where they live year-round in perpetual spring.
Through a freak accident, lab assistants Zora and Pilar discover the bees have an unusually positive response to dead human flesh. As the bees begin to thrive, Zora and Pilar must find a way to satiate their new appetites.
”Therapy” — By Jena Rashid. Readings at 2 p.m Friday, May 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday May 7.
About the play: Dr. Cleo Magnus takes great pride in his work and the people it brings into his life as a therapist. He lives for the excitement and thrill of meeting new clients and working with them.
His newest client, Jane, is no exception to this. However, things take a turn when feelings start to develop into impulses that neither party are sure that they can resist acting on.
To see all three readings and more, purchase a Modern Works Festival Pass for $55. In addition to savings on all three readings, passholders are invited to vote for their festival favorite and attend an exclusive Meet & Greet on Wednesday, May 3, where beverages and light bites will be served.
