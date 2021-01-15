SARASOTA — Urbanite Theatre will present a staged reading of “Thirst” by Ronan Noone, directed by Brendan Ragan for a limited run outdoors at the downtown campus of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Performances will be at 6 p.m. Saturday outside of the Christy Payne mansion at Selby.

Set in the Tyrone family kitchen during Eugene O’Neill’s classic play “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” Ronán Noone’s “Thirst” explores the comedy, tragedy and triumph of two Irish immigrant servant girls’ search for love, success, and a sense of belonging in their new world.

Temperature checks will be administered upon entry to Selby and audience members are required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth at all times, and the seating will be socially distanced.

Folding event chairs will be provided, but patrons are welcome to bring cushions, if they like.

The reading will last approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission. For safety, there will not be food or drink available for purchase, nor does Selby Gardens allow patrons to bring outside food or beverage to their campus.

Tickets are $25 per person or, for students with valid ID, $5. To purchase tickets, visit: urbanitetheatre.com/outdoorreadings

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments