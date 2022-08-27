Jonathan Cho

Jonathan Cho

Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota will present “Mr. Yunioshi” on a limited special engagement Sept. 7 to 11.

Written and performed by J. Elijah Cho, the story concerns an actor who has accepted a role he probably should not have accepted. Think Mickey Rooney’s infamous yellowface performance as Mr. Yunioshi in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

