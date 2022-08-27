Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota will present “Mr. Yunioshi” on a limited special engagement Sept. 7 to 11.
Written and performed by J. Elijah Cho, the story concerns an actor who has accepted a role he probably should not have accepted. Think Mickey Rooney’s infamous yellowface performance as Mr. Yunioshi in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
Cho’s interpretation of that performance is the gist of the Urbanite presentation.
“Mr. Yunioshi” was named Best Solo Show at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival and has also been performed at the New York International Fringe Festival; the SoHo Playhouse in New York City, District Theater in Indianapolis; Santa Monica Playhouse; and more.
Jonathan Elijah Cho is a writer and actor based in Los Angeles, by way of Tampa. He is the son of Hoon and Miyoung Cho, an artist and a nurse.
Both of his parents served in the U.S. Air Force, and he and his brother, Joshua, grew up on military bases in Germany and South Korea.
He graduated from the University of South Florida in Tampa. Upon graduating, he performed theater in the area with local theater companies that include Jobsite, Stageworks, Hat Trick, Tampa Rep, American Stage and Urbanite Theatre (“White Rabbit, Red Rabbit,” in 2017).
Cho also appeared as the character Wonderboy in two seasons of the AMC series, “Halt & Catch Fire.” To learn more, visit jelijahcho.com.
