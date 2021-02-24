SARASOTA — “Safe House” opens Friday at the Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota.
It is called “an immersive and interactive theatrical experience.”
Performances take place every hour from 3 to 8 p.m. daily. On Saturdays, there are also performances at 1 and 2 p.m. Shows continue through April 4.
“After leaving his cybersecurity job at a powerful corporation, Fletcher and his wife Ava have gone into hiding, along with their damning company secrets,” it said in a news release. “When Ava mysteriously disappears, Fletcher turns to a stranger to help find her: you. In this fully immersive and interactive experience, step inside Fletcher’s secretive safe house and navigate his cryptic digital clues to uncover the truth.”
The experience is difference since the production has no traditional theater nor live performances.
“Audiences will be limited to four patrons per viewing. Run-time is roughly 30 minutes, but will vary with each group’s experience,” it said. “Masks and temperature checks are required for all patrons.”
Private viewings are available by buying all four tickets to one time slot, the theater noted.Urbanite Theatre will be taking extensive measures to provide for the safety of artists, staff and guests,” it said. “Between viewings, all surfaces and interactive elements will be sanitized and the theater will be fogged with disinfectant. Every audience member’s temperature will be checked before entry. Patrons with a temperature above 100.6° will not be admitted, and will be offered a full refund. Our HVAC system has undergone a significant upgrade, with in-duct air purifiers designed to reduce pollutants and particles. Check-in will be outside the theater, and the lobby will be limited to a maximum of two patrons at a time.”
Tickets are $25; $20 per person for those under 40 and $5 for students with valid ID. The theater is at 1487 Second St., Sarasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.