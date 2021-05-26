Staff Report
VENICE — The Venice Pack of Runners turned a cool down into a warm up for a surprise party for Roger Hague on Friday.
Hague, 89, has been running with V-Pack for years.
After a regular run Friday morning, the group held a surprise birthday party for him at Centennial Park in Venice. He received an “extra-large” Pack picture since he’s a snowbird ready to leave for the season.
Erica Downs said Hague started running at the age of 65 and has completed the 50-state marathon challenge, literally running 26.2 miles in each of the United States. Now he’s training for the Senior Olympic Games, she said.
He didn’t start running until he was 65.
In an email following the party, Hague praised his fellow V-Pack runners and walkers.
He wrote his Friday run was joined by Morgan Soutter and was looking forward to seeing Sue and Joe Di Mattina at 7 a.m. to help with T-shirt distribution.
He said he started suspected something was going on when Soutter stayed with him later and then didn’t seem too concerned about his plan to meet up with the Di Mattinas. After driving over to Centennial Park, Soutter left for a few minutes while Hague worried about his plans with the Di Mattinas.
“Finally, he opened my door, I looked up and there were V-Packers everywhere,” he wrote. “I still did not get it but then I saw Julia Evans carrying a big bunch of Happy Birthday balloons and it finally sunk in.”
His 90th birthday is next month and he’ll be in Minnesota. But he had no idea how large a gathering he would inspire.
“Every V-Packer in town...40-50 or more, some of our friends from the Manasota Track Club in Sarasota and special friends from Durti Race timing from Port Charlotte or somewhere down there,” he said. “It was huuuuuge.”
Gene Strathdee called Gil Dubray in Cleveland, who sang “Off We Go Into The Wild Blue Yonder” and then the group sang “Happy Birthday.” There was also coffee, champagne and snacks.
He thanked everyone who was involved and attended the day, he wrote.
“Once in a while I wonder why I have lasted this long and today I learned the answer...” he wrote. “Fun for everyone and I appreciate it more than you can ever know... Remember, we all run Venice.”
For more information on V-Pack, visit www.veniceflarunners.com. Runners and walkers are welcomed to join.
