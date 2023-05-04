VAC hosts South County student art STAFF REPORT May 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Art created by students in 19 South County schools fill the Venice Art Center’s main gallery now through May 11. PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE ART CENTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Students from 19 schools in South Sarasota County have artwork on display now through May 11 at the Venice Art CenterThe main gallery features framed art on every wall and three dimensional works, including pottery, sculpture and more on display on stands within the gallery. The center is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday, May 11.The center’s Art Caffe is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Three Venice golf courses bought by investment group All-clear posted at USF Sarasota-Manatee after report of shots fired Police: Educator arrested for lewd conduct with student Water main break: Low water pressure for Sarasota County customers Large air-conditioned pickleball complex set for Venice Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Three Venice golf courses bought by investment group All-clear posted at USF Sarasota-Manatee after report of shots fired Police: Educator arrested for lewd conduct with student Water main break: Low water pressure for Sarasota County customers Large air-conditioned pickleball complex set for Venice Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
