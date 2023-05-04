VAC offers South County Student Art show

Art created by students in 19 South County schools fill the Venice Art Center’s main gallery now through May 11.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE ART CENTER

VENICE — Students from 19 schools in South Sarasota County have artwork on display now through May 11 at the Venice Art Center

The main gallery features framed art on every wall and three dimensional works, including pottery, sculpture and more on display on stands within the gallery.

   
