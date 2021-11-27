SARASOTA – Sarah Brightman is celebrating the holidays with a new Christmas tradition and her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Tour.
Brightman is set to play at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.
The world’s best-selling soprano and a Grammy Award-nominee, she is known for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement.
In 2020, Brightman entertained her first-ever Christmas livestream concert 'Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony." Due to the overwhelming response and in celebration of her favorite time of year, Sarah begins a new Christmas tradition this year with "A Christmas Symphony Tour."
Accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, Brightman decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits.
Tickets are $145-$185 and can be purchased at VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 1-941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Special meet and greet packages are available for this show. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel’s 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest safety protocols, visit the Van Wezel’s Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.
Future updates can be found on the Van Wezel’s website and social media accounts:
