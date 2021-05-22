SARASOTA — The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will include a variety of Broadway, classical and subscriber specials in its 2021-22 Subscription Series, it announced.
“New performances have been added to a mix of rescheduled shows for a great season of live entertainment,” it said in a recent news release.
Subscriptions can now be bought.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Executive Director Mary Bensel is thrilled, according to the news release.
“Broadway is back in Sarasota,” she said. “Our performing arts season was a huge missing piece of my heart this past year, and I can’t wait to welcome our subscribers back to the Hall. The future is bright, and our world is taking shape once more.”
Among the shows are “Come From Away,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “An American in Paris” and “Anastasia.”
The season also includes the music of Grammy award winning performer Renée Fleming.
Sheléa, who previously toured the Hall with Dave Koz and David Foster, comes back with her own night of songs called “Natural Woman, a Night of Soul.”
The schedule included “Escape to Margaritaville” on Oct. 29; “Come From Away” running Nov. 23-28; “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” running Jan. 18-19; “Jersey Boys” running Jan. 25-26; “An American in Paris” running Feb. 2-3; “Anastasia” running March 18-20; “An Officer and a Gentleman” running April 6-7; “South Pacific” running April 14-15 and “Fiddler on the Roof” running April 19-21.
Along with that, the Classical Series for 2022 includes “Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert on Jan. 3; Renée Fleming on Jan. 5; Tango Fire on Jan. 24 and Itzhak Perlman in Recital on March 8.
The theater noted that Subscriber Specials include “STOMP” on Dec. 5; “The Choir of Man” on Jan. 30; “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” on Feb. 12; The Four Phantoms in Concert on Feb. 14; Neil Berg’s “112 Years of Broadway” on March 9 and Sheléa: “Natural Woman, A Night Of Soul” on March 16.
Subscription discounts and packages are available online at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799 or 800-826-9303.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.