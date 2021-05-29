VENICE — Two Venice High School seniors received scholarships Saturday through Venice Aviation Society Inc.
Sutton Kluner and Luke Sleight were the recipients.
The scholarships Saturday were a part of VASI’s annual spring picnic held at at Venice Muncipal Airport.
The scholarships are coordinated through Venice High School Rotary Futures program, according to a news release.
VASI President Dave Wimberly presented a scholarship to Sutton Kluner who is going to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University to study aeronautical engineering, the news release said.
VASI FAA Liasion Mark Lamb presented a scholarship to Luke Sleight who is going to attend National Aviation Academy to pursue an aviation maintenance professional career.
