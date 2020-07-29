Next year, the Venice Gondolier will be 75 years old.
Larry Humes’ story in today’s Gondolier kicks off what will be at least a year-long celebration of that milestone.
As someone fascinated with Venice area history, I think that this newspaper had a lot to do with the growth that moved the planned community by John Nolen forward to what it is today.
The recent listing as third best beach community in the U.S. by readers of U.S. News is just one of a huge list of accolades tied to Venice.
Nolen’s well-thought-out plan coupled became all he planned because of the people drawn here by that plan as much as by the beach, sharks teeth, proximity to the arts in Sarasota and for the most part, like-minded people who appreciated all those things.
Those people added to Nolen’s legacy their own unique gifts and strengths and ideas.
The growth spurt began with the end of World War II. When the city’s 4,500 or so service personnel left Venice, the population dropped again to fewer than 1,000 year-round residents.
The timing was perfect for starting a paper here, one that would report on the awakening of the sleepy little beach town from that day to today.
It was during these past 75 years that this city blossomed and finally was able to afford to light its streetlights and more.
It gained Venice Hospital, Venice Little Theatre (no longer Little), Venice Art Center, Venice Symphony, Venice Concert band, Venice Chorale, Venice Museum and Archives, Venice Public Library, a roller ink that held national championships here and much later an ice rink in that same spot. Today it is a storage facility and that too is a story — do Snowbirds become pack rats once they come here?
Sorry about that — another story for another day.
As a member of the paper’s staff for nearly 25 of those 75 years, I have seen this paper cover basics such as births and deaths and schools and car accidents to the hurricanes, the St. Patrick’s Day tornado that destroyed homes in Venice Gardens and so wrecked the Publix Store at U.S. 41 and Shamrock that it never rebuilt there. As a visitor I was here for the 100th anniversary debut of The Greatest Show on Earth which wintered in Venice from 1960-1992 and kept Clown College here and some offices and such for a few more years.
I was here to see “Up With People” concerts at the old arena, to report on wrestling there as well as many a Venice High School graduation if it rained on graduation day.
With 4,500 seats, the arena was big enough for graduation. Sadly in 2014, this paper covered its demise after so many years of covering all the exciting circus events in this town that actually helped save that great show.
I covered the funeral of its greatest animal trainer, Gunter Gebel Williams, the launching of the wedding business by his widow, Sigrid Gebel and countless other business stories as business editor for a time.
In my first few years I covered the School Board which have evening meetings which I would have to leave before 9 p.m. to return to the paper and write my story no later than 10 p.m. Whew!
I covered events at the Venice Art Center as it grew to its glorious present size and watched the “Little” being removed from Venice Theatre which is today the second most important community theater in the U.S. I still consider it No. 1 because the official No. 1 — the Omaha Theatre is a town of 450,000 people rather than a town of about 20,000 and has nowhere near the 1,500 volunteers found at Venice Theatre.
Because I was first hired as a real estate stringer, I also have watched the growth of the area and seen the birth of wonderful developments such as Sawgrass and Venice Gulf and Country Club.
I have reported on the birth of the Plantation Community Foundation which today is one of the largest such foundations in the country and some years later the birth of the Venice Gold and Country Club Foundation which has grown significantly in the years since its first grant cycle not even 20 years ago.
A year later I became a full-time employee and drove and flew thousands of miles doing road trips and travel pieces for the arts and leisure section and then succeeded Dorothy Lippstreuer as theater reviewer
I was hired as a stringer to report on area real estate about 1994-5 and then became a full-time general reporter the next year. My journalism experience was minimal...travel and political columns at Sweet Briar College and business manager of the college literary magazine.
John Edmondson was the editor who took a chance on me. I think I have worn out about nine editors since then, learning from each and every one, some great fellow writers and some seminars we have been sent to by the previous and present owners.
Under all those editors and the two corporate owners I have known, one thing has remained — the goal to put out a quality product for the readers and for the community.
Our publishers have served on local boards and also been instrumental in fundraising for organizations like Loveland, Venice Art Center, Venice Theatre and countless others.
In addition to covering the city and racking up thousands of miles on road trips for this paper and for our Let’s Go section in sister papers, I have been able to go the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney’s birth at Walt Disney World, three Pillsbury Bake-offs because of local finalists, walk with sea turtle patrollers, ride on the launch of new coasters at Busch Gardens, cover a few house fires, car accidents, art shows and hurricanes including post storm coverage of a tree that would have destroyed a small manufactured home except that it fell on the part of the home where the refrigerator stood, saving the lives of the homes occupants.
I have watched two beach renourishments, all that downtown road work a couple of years ago and the creation of so many restaurants that Venice has become a foodie destination.
Meeting the people involved has been another bonus and yet one more thing to bond me to this wonderful area.
And for 23 of the past 30 or so years, this paper has won so many awards for writing, photography, and such that it has been named the No. 1 community paper in the state for its circulation size.
At noon Friday, we will sit at our desks to watch the first virtual awards ceremony of the Florida Press Association to see if we have done it again.
The pandemic has brought many changes. Two FPA boxes have arrived at the paper. They sit unopened, in the news room waiting for the announcements on Friday.
Of course we hope to be No. 1 again but whether we are or not, we are a true team of people who care about this community and work together in so many different ways so that we can all survive all that we are going thorough as we move to the new normal.
Restaurants have reopened but to far fewer people. So have the Venice Art Center and the city’s Museum and Archives. Venice Theatre is still wrestling with when it will reopen and how to deal with social distancing for as long as that might be necessary.
Everyone has been affected by this pandemic which in some ways is similar to the Spanish flu in 1918-19, the polio scare long ago when I was a little kid and parents feared their child might end up unable to walk or in an iron lung. Various strains of influenza have caused concerns but shuttering the economy for several months because of something with no known cure and no vaccine that might prevent it — that is a whole other thing.
Social distancing and masks do work and have cut the numbers of people who have been sick and even died from it. Yet there still are non-believers who think “it won’t happen to me.” Not only will it but it has happened to some of them.
I like to think that I know so few who have caught this is because of all the people who are doing their part by wearing masks in public and cleaning their hands often to control the spread of the virus. Our paper is open only to those of use who work here. We wear masks all day except while eating lunch or a snack even though our desks are at least 12 or more feet apart. The paper’s owners have been incredible in their zeal to have all the offices cleaned regularly.
Most if not all of us follow their lead when we are at home and limit our time out and about. For reporters, virtual meetings and such are the new normal.
How long we will deal with the new normal is anyone’s guess. Will someone come up with a vaccine and/or a cure and when?
There is so much that even the best scientists have yet to learn about this virus that has spread across the world.
All we can do is be careful and show our friends and family members that we care about them by wearing our masks and washing our hands and keeping a social distance from them.
Think about that if you are a naysayer. When you choose to NOT wear a mask, you are telling your friends and family that you do not care about them. While the mask might give you a tiny bit of protection the real reason to wear it is to not let your germs contaminate your friends and family.
I wear a mask because I care about you my friends and readers and fellow residents and visitors and I am so grateful to those of you who care enough about me to also wear masks and wash your hands often.
Be well and thanks for reading your community paper.
