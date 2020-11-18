VENICE - Needing a simple gift that is beneficial to a Venice resident?
Wanting one for yourself?
The city has released its Venice 2021 calendar - limit one per person - while supplies last.
"The new calendar features beautiful photos of some of Venice’s best-known landmarks by local photographers, an overview of the city budget, photos of City Council and charter officers, a directory of frequently used phone numbers, month-by-month listings of council and advisory board meetings, a map of Venice city limits, and other useful information for both residents and visitors," the city said in an email.
A free copy can be picked up at Venice City Hall inside its information center at 401 W. Venice Avenue. The calendar can be obtained between 8 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, the city said.
It noted City Hall is closed Nov. 26-27, Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1 for upcoming holidays.
"Visitors to City Hall are asked to wear face coverings inside the building," it said.
The calendar isn't mailed out, it noted.
Community groups wanting copies of the calendar can contacted city Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson by calling 941-882-7401.
