PGT Innovations brings in new general counsel
NORTH VENICE — PGT Innovations has named Ryan Quinn as the new in-house general counsel, it announced.
Quinn brings more than dozen years of experience representing clients in corporate law, according to a news release. He has served as senior vice president and co-general counsel for LendingTree, Inc., where he was in built and managed a legal department consisting of 15 attorneys and legal professionals, it said.
“As our company continues to grow, we are excited to have Ryan join our PGT Innovations family,” PGT Innovations President and CEO Jeff Jackson said in a news release. “His broad and impressive legal experience, coupled with his dedication to community advocacy, makes him a great fit for our organization.”
Quinn earned his law degree from Case Western Reserve University and bachelor’s degree in political science and business administration from Baldwin-Wallace University. He volunteered at organizations like Hospice of the Western Reserve and served on Family Promise of Greater Cleveland and Marilyn’s Voice, Inc., boards.
New COO for Florida CenterSARASOTA — The Florida Center for Early Childhood recently hired Kimberly Treharne, a licensed mental health counselor, as chief operating officer.
Treharne has a long history with the organization, providing nearly a decade of service in various roles.
“We are beyond happy to have Kimberly as our chief operating officer,” said Dr. Kristie Skoglund, CEO of The Florida Center. “Her knowledge of early childhood development and mental health, experience in the social services sector, and strong organizational skills are the ideal combination for this role.”
Treharne started at the Florida Center as a mental health intern in 2009 and worked with partner organizations to offer wrap-around services to at-risk families. After becoming a licensed mental health counselor, she provided first-hand treatment to children and families with diverse needs.
“The experience impressed upon me the importance of early intervention and collaboration across systems to best serve children and families,” Treharne said. “I will make sure these core components continue to be the heart of the programs at The Florida Center in my new role.”
Bookstore needs volunteersVENICE — The Friends of the Venice Public Library seeks volunteers at the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library Bookstore, 300 Nokomis Ave.
It needs volunteers from 2:30-5 p.m. Thursdays for greeting and assisting people, along with shelving books and working as a cashier.
It has also received hundreds of donations and needs volunteers to help sort them.
And substitutes are also sought, it said.
“These are nice opportunities to volunteer your time in a beautiful bookstore working alongside a knowledgeable partner,” it said.
Those interested can stop by the library between 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday to fill out an application or email Karen Murphy at robhow31@verizon.net.
