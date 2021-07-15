Christmas in July is set
VENICE — Christmas in July will be celebrated Friday and Saturday in downtown Venice.
Sponsored by Venice MainStreet, the annual event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.
There will be trolley rides, sponsored by Lueanne Wood and Wayne Welsh with Gulf Shores Realty — along with Santa Claus showing up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both days.
“The businesses in Historic Downtown Venice and beyond will have Christmas themed windows, great discounts and a whole lot more,” Venice MainStreet said on its website. “Register to win one of several gift baskets totaling up to $1,000.”
Coffee ConnectionsVENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly Coffee Connections at 8 a.m. Thursday.
It will take part at First Baptist Church-Nokomis, 727 Shore Road, Nokomis with the new Building Strong Futures nonprofit. Registration online is required.
Building Strong Futures helps “academically challenged children attain new goals and dreams,” it said.
Register online at https://www.venicechamber.com/
Bookstore needs volunteers
VENICE — The Friends of the Venice Public Library seeks volunteers at the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library Bookstore, 300 Nokomis Ave.
It needs volunteers from 2:30-5 p.m. Thursdays for greeting and assisting people, along with shelving books and working as a cashier.
It has also received hundreds of donations and needs volunteers to help sort them.
And substitutes are also sought, it said.
“These are nice opportunities to volunteer your time in a beautiful bookstore working alongside a knowledgeable partner,” it said.
Those interested can stop by the library between 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday to fill out an application or email Karen Murphy at robhow31@verizon.net.
Caldwell adds trust officer
VENICE — Venice-based Caldwell Trust Company has added Bradenton resident Alisa Westberry as as assistant trust officer.
“We’re very pleased to welcome Alisa to our family,” Caldwell CEO/President R.G. “Kelly” Caldwell said. “She brings almost three decades of experience, an enduring commitment to community service and a deep knowledge of the people, institutions and organizations of Bradenton and Manatee County.”
Westberry began her banking career in 1994. For two decades, she was with BMO Harris Bank. At Caldwell, Westberry will be manage relationships for trust and investment clients, the news release said.
She will be working in the Sarasota office of Caldwell Trust Company.
